WHOA! Harris Campaign Insider Says They're 'Privately' Flagging Potential Cracks in So-Cal...
MMA Fighter Malcolm Flex: This Is Why Black Men Are Rejecting Harris
Dude, Get Some THERAPY! Mark Hamill Exploiting the DEAD to Push Kamala Is...
WOOF! Tim Walz's GIDDY Post About Being on The View Sets Him UP...
VIP
Liz Cheney Did NOT Think This 'Qualification' Through When She Used It to...
'SOS FROM GEORGIA'! Kylie Jane Kremer Sounds ALARM on Shady AF Goings-On With...
McSTUPID --> Brian Stelter Claiming it's the RIGHT That's Made Trump at McDonalds...
HA! Scott Jennings Has Some CHOICE Words for NYT Shaming Trump for DARING...
YES! Nate Silver Notices Something VERY 2016ish About Last Few Weeks and HOO...
Charles C.W. Cooke Just SHREDS Liz Cheney in BRUTAL Receipt-Filled Thread for Saying...
DAMNING Thread Exposes Kamala for Abusing Hardship Program She Did NOT Qualify for...
Zip It! Liz Cheney Wants Her Own Election Day Version of 'A Quiet...
As Court Jester? Mark Cuban States He'd Be Willing to Work in Trump...
They Can't ... Let It ... GO: NYT Investigates Trump's Technique in Making...

'DEVASTATING'! Chris Cillizza Sheds ALL the Tears Over Eroding Trust In Dying Legacy Media

Warren Squire  |  11:55 AM on October 22, 2024
Townhall Media

The legacy media lies. It twists the truth until it dies. It tell us things are great while we're struggling to pay bills. It suppresses inconvenient laptops. Remember that one? It coddles violent criminals and turns them into heroes. It deceptively edits interviews to make its Democrat Party candidates look better. 

Advertisement

Kamala sends her thanks, by the way. 

It tells us riots are Democracy-shattering insurrections that are worse than 9/11. It tells us cities in flames are mostly peaceful protests. We're not blind! It tells us illegal alien invaders taking over apartment complexes in our American cities is okay. This is just a 'handful' of the reasons why more and more Americans are justifiably distrusting the 'news' media.

But, it's all news to Chris Cillizza.

Distrust in media is not only healthy for democracy - it is democracy. It's news consumers voting with their eyes, time and money. It's not surprising then that 'journalism' is starving for all three.

The 'news' media is simply not getting the votes.

Viva Democracy!

Sadly, 'reporting' has become a team sport and we're on the opposing team. The idea of impartial 'journalists' at the major networks and big newspapers is farcical.

We know what team 'journalists' are on and who they're rooting for.

Recommended

WHOA! Harris Campaign Insider Says They're 'Privately' Flagging Potential Cracks in So-Called BLUE WALL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Team Blue keeps taking the field but each time there are fewer and fewer fans in the stands. Don't worry, there will be still be cheerleaders.

Here's Cillizza lying while shaking his pom-pom's behind the screen for his team.

The legacy media has no chance of survival. They refuse to change. 'Journalism' layoffs this year have been brutal to the lying and dying 'news' industry. Trust will continue to erode with the public as their once-powerful empire crumbles to the ground. Soon, all Americans will be able to see more clearly by standing on the rubble. 

Tags: FAKE NEWS JOURNALISM JOURNALISTS LIES MEDIA BIAS MEDIA LAPDOGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA! Harris Campaign Insider Says They're 'Privately' Flagging Potential Cracks in So-Called BLUE WALL
Sam J.
'SOS FROM GEORGIA'! Kylie Jane Kremer Sounds ALARM on Shady AF Goings-On With Sec. of State Raffensperger
Sam J.
WOOF! Tim Walz's GIDDY Post About Being on The View Sets Him UP for a LEGENDARY Dunk From James Woods
Sam J.
HA! Scott Jennings Has Some CHOICE Words for NYT Shaming Trump for DARING to Question Kamala's Background
Sam J.
Dude, Get Some THERAPY! Mark Hamill Exploiting the DEAD to Push Kamala Is His Most Unhinged Post YET
Sam J.
McSTUPID --> Brian Stelter Claiming it's the RIGHT That's Made Trump at McDonalds a 3-Day Story BACKFIRES
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA! Harris Campaign Insider Says They're 'Privately' Flagging Potential Cracks in So-Called BLUE WALL Sam J.
Advertisement