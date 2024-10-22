'DEVASTATING'! Chris Cillizza Sheds ALL the Tears Over Eroding Trust In Dying Legacy Media

The legacy media lies. It twists the truth until it dies. It tell us things are great while we're struggling to pay bills. It suppresses inconvenient laptops. Remember that one? It coddles violent criminals and turns them into heroes. It deceptively edits interviews to make its Democrat Party candidates look better.

Kamala sends her thanks, by the way.

It tells us riots are Democracy-shattering insurrections that are worse than 9/11. It tells us cities in flames are mostly peaceful protests. We're not blind! It tells us illegal alien invaders taking over apartment complexes in our American cities is okay. This is just a 'handful' of the reasons why more and more Americans are justifiably distrusting the 'news' media.



But, it's all news to Chris Cillizza.

Devastating.



And a massive problem for a healthy democracy.

Distrust in media is not only healthy for democracy - it is democracy. It's news consumers voting with their eyes, time and money. It's not surprising then that 'journalism' is starving for all three.

The 'news' media is simply not getting the votes.

Rejecting trash media who hate the country is a fantastic sign for democracy. Corrupt media who peddle poison are working to destroy the country, but thankfully most people are now rejecting their nonsense.

Viva Democracy!

Sadly, 'reporting' has become a team sport and we're on the opposing team. The idea of impartial 'journalists' at the major networks and big newspapers is farcical.

We know what team 'journalists' are on and who they're rooting for.

When most journalists are openly on Team Blue and disdain voters of other strips, what did you think would happen? Time and again we've seen how it's basically impossible for you guys to not reflexively cover stories as Democrat PR.



Enjoy the consequences of your work.

Team Blue keeps taking the field but each time there are fewer and fewer fans in the stands. Don't worry, there will be still be cheerleaders.

Here's Cillizza lying while shaking his pom-pom's behind the screen for his team.

Let me say for the billionth time: Reporters don't root for a side. Period.

The legacy media has no chance of survival. They refuse to change. 'Journalism' layoffs this year have been brutal to the lying and dying 'news' industry. Trust will continue to erode with the public as their once-powerful empire crumbles to the ground. Soon, all Americans will be able to see more clearly by standing on the rubble.