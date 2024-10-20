Kamala's Un-Joyful Noise Has Voters Crying 'Never Again' (WATCH)

'... a poor player,

That struts and frets his hour upon the stage,

And then is heard no more. It is a tale

Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,

Signifying nothing.'



William Shakespeare foresaw this moment centuries ago. Kamala Harris is a very poor player fretting on the campaign stage. Her speeches are nothing more than tales told by an idiot. It's a whole lot of sound and a heckuva lot of fury. What does it signify? A bunch of nothing. Can we fast foward to the 'heard no more' part already? Hopefully, soon enough. Until then, will Kamala Harris make a sound decision or instead turn a deaf ear to those trying to save her faltering campaign? Well, the decision has already been made and it speaks (shrieks?) volumes, quite literally.

WARNING: You might want to cover your ears for this.

I made this and it's glorious.



Share. pic.twitter.com/mxrHeOaBfX — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 20, 2024

'Never again,' indeed. But Viva Frei said 'no'. The fella must have listened to Kamala's ear-piercing cacophonous catchphrase dozens of times, if not more.

Your fans salute your bravery and wish your bleeding ears a speedy recovery.

How? I don’t know how anyone could take the time to edit that and listen to that voice over and over.



Well done. But you took one for the team there. — The Whistleblowers' Story Podcast (@ElWhistleblower) October 20, 2024

Good job, Frei. The deadly-decibel duo of Harris and Walz is having major problems attracting men to its floundering campaign.

That failure now extends to man's best friend as well.

This made my dogs start barking like crazy lol They definitely don't like Kamala's voice lol — Nikki (@PsyopsRabbit) October 20, 2024

Poor pooch!

Many have said Kamala is just a carbon copy of her mentor, President Joe Biden. Now she's adding his outrageous outbursts to her recycled repertoire.

She must have decided when Pampaw FJB starts yelling, it is impressive. It isn’t….🤡 — jessica0917 (@jessica0917) October 20, 2024

Weird failed. Joy failed. Does the Kamala camp really think noise is the answer? It sure looks like it. Time is running out and with a precious few days left Kamala's team is hoping to turn this election on its ear. Hopefully, pumping up the volume will have more voters plugging their ears to her ear-melting message and pumped up to vote for Trump instead.