LOVE to See It! Trump Rises As The Atlantic Sinks Deeper Into Media Madness

It's an angry sea of crazed headlines over at The Atlantic. The salty 'journalists' and commentators must be getting battered by wave after wave of bad inside election news. Well, bad news for them and their fellow Democrats which includes presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris. There's no need to subscribe to read between the left-leaning publication's lines and learn what's really going down in the presidential race. The free of charge unhinged and desperate headlines tell the whole story: President Donald Trump is winning.

Advertisement

Here's just the last two days.

Based on the last 48 hours of Atlantic headlines, Trump must be up in the polls. pic.twitter.com/i8vXBAHVIB — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 19, 2024

The Atlantic, like all media outlets working for the Harris/Walz campaign, have really upped the crazy to 11 this election season. It's been nothing but a continuous loop of:

'Trump is Hitler!'

'Trump is a threat to Democracy!'

'Trump will put you in camps!'

It's easy to see why many are blaming this dangerous media madness for spurring so-called 'heroes of Democracy' to set their gunsights on Trump.

Those loons keep making it so that Trump and Elon have to keep beefing up their security team.



It's absolutely crazy that their base is ok with them talking like this.



Also, if they truly thought that Trump was worse than Hitler, why would they come out and say that they are… — Brandon Sandall (@Nodnarb1129) October 19, 2024

Despite this seemingly vast, unending ocean of lies from The Atlantic and other dying legacy media, it's still important to protect the First Amendment.

Some just wish these demented and dishonest outlets would put truth first for a change.

I'm all for free speech, but if you need a great example of misinformation and disinformation, there's no better place to go than @TheAtlantic — We the People | Populism is Democracy 🇺🇸 (@Jude_62) October 19, 2024

If you're expecting the media to change course this close to Election Day (or ever), don't. Nothing will dissuade them. Getting Kamala Harris into the Oval Office is the only mission that matters to them.

Thankfully, your vote has the power to make sure they never run that headline.