A Total Mural Failure: Kamala Harris's Campaign Hits a Brick Wall in Philly

Watching the Kamala Harris campaign is like watching paint dry. Now, some sketchy surrogates of Harris have taken that truth to a whole new level in Philadelphia where they garishly graffiti-tagged a brick building with one word for their one-note candidate. While some say the mural is just flat-stupid, others say this latest AstroTurf attempt is all surface and no substance. It doesn't take an art degree to know this brushwork is making some non-fans of the Democratic presidential hopeful bristle.

Here's a look at the un-American graffiti.

📍Spotted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 😍 pic.twitter.com/xQSy66TZre — Official Team Kamala (@TeamKamala) October 17, 2024

But was it really 'spotted' or is something else going on here? You know they say a picture paints a thousand words but Kamala's name isn't the only writing on the wall.

So, let's check the fine print ... er, fine paint in this case.

“Spotted” like it organically showed up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FgZ9mfylNR — John Hornbuckle (@JohnRHornbuckle) October 19, 2024

Aha! So not 'spotted' but plotted. Turns out the only thing organic about this wacky wall art is the latex paint. Well, that's one lie uncovered. How many layers does this painted hoax have?

Could someone else's name be biding its time just below the surface, perhaps?

Did they paint over Biden like real life? — Jay Bee (@_pointles_s) October 18, 2024

Everyone's an art critic. But one online artist took it a critical step further. He added his own funny flourishes and touches with some computer-aided 'finger-painting'.

You gotta hand it to him, he not only improved the mural but he kept it inclusive, too.

The Harris campaign keeps insisting their candidate is her own person but many voters just see a repeat of the last four years. After all, what is Harris if not a wall of words and a continuation of Joe Biden with a new coat paint? Definitely not a pretty picture.