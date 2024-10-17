Fundraising Email From Serial Knucklehead Tim Walz Contains a Telling Freudian Slip
Ancient Altars to Alter Nasty Weather? 'Journo' Suggests Human Sacrifice to Appease Hurricane Gods

Warren Squire  |  2:10 PM on October 17, 2024
NOAA via AP

'The gods must be crazy!'

Here's something that will make you lose your head and send it spinning down a long staircase - quite literally, if some get their way! Apparently, a Florida 'journo' has an ancient solution to our modern-day weather woes: human sacrifice! It seems the days of stormy superstition where mad men did ridiculous and horrible things to themselves (and especially to others) in hopes of appeasing their angry gods truly never went away. But not everyone is willing to switch from hi-tech to Aztec quite yet.

Pump this into your weather vanes.

It's a good thing Florida's population continues to grow. The state's going to need a huge human sacrifice pool to draw from in order to get on the good side of any number of demanding deities. Probably best to not highlight that little tidbit in a U-Haul commercial though.

Still, you got to hit that otherworldly quota if we want to save this weathered world.

Our 'journo' states if you want to bottle Quetzalcoatl and get some calm you got to go palm. Yes, palm trees. Still, it doesn't hurt to check with your earthly insurance agent first.

This guys gets it.

Of course, looking to the ancient gods should inform all government policies. Why not?
Here's a Floridian who wants to honor his ancestors by following their ways. 

He says the change makes sense and saves a few cents, too.

One can imagine that human sacrifice is not going to draw visitors or future residents to the Sunshine State. They might be singing, 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco,' but it's a good bet they don't to really lose it in Miami.

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE HURRICANE RELIGION WEATHER RON DESANTIS

