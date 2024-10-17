From the Toy Box to the Box Office, Sony's Surprising View-Master Movie Is a Go

Hollywood may have gotten the wrong message from last year's blockbuster Barbie movie. Cartoons, TV shows and movies based on toys have been an entertainment staple for decades. Viewed to be an almost guaranteed way to drive eyes to screens both big and small while also driving eager hands to toy store shelves. But usually these photogenic playthings have a built-in backstory and at least a personality. So, it's no surprise that Sony Pictures announcing a movie based on Mattel's View-Master has many reeling in confusion and reeling with laughter.

Check out Sony's toy teaser.

A live-action ‘VIEW-MASTER TOY’ movie is in the works at Sony.



(Source: @Variety) pic.twitter.com/6C7nNfw229 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 16, 2024

So how did a toy made for watching film reels make it's way to becoming a real film? More importantly, who is this movie even for?

This is leaving many posters on X feeling like they're the ones being toyed with.

I know we've had some strange concepts for movies, but I, under no uncertain terms, wholeheartedly ask anyone who is reading this tweet or anyone making this movie this question.

Who genuinely, with any level of interest, unironically, not joking, with zero humour asked for this? — Crash (@Crash__down) October 17, 2024

Others say they feel like movie studios have hit rock bottom while scraping the bottom of the toy box for ideas. One clever poster likened the desperation to a classic Family Guy skit featuring writer Stephen King bereft of any serious story ideas.



Watch this.

That led others to propose their own 'out there' movies. One even rushed from the toy aisle to the snack aisle for a taste of cinematic absurdity.

Imagine this little cracker's story arc.

When’s the cheez it movie. The story of a single cheez it and its journey pic.twitter.com/G4EDf6EF0R — Slice of Anime 🩵 (@TheSliceofAnime) October 16, 2024

Why stop with snacks when there are dinner staples to exploit? Ready for a new take on Mr. Bean produced by Bush's Baked Beans, perhaps?

Roll that beautiful bean footage, indeed.

Nothing makes sense anymore!

I DARE someone to make a Live Action biopic movie about the life and death of a single bean on a fork! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bmyY7cVoZ5 — AstraVex (@AstraVex) October 16, 2024

Can Hollywood make money off of movies that celebrate nostalgic toys? Sure, Disney/Pixar's Toy Story franchise bears this out but those films were successful for focusing on personality-driven toys like Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Slinky Dog not Etch A Sketch and a hockey puck. Still, we'll have to wait and find out. The View-Master movie is set for release on June 5, 2026.