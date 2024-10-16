The AP Has an INTERESTING Name for Al Roker's Thanksgiving Side Dish and...
Consumers Say FTC's New 'Click to Cancel' Rules Push All the Right Buttons

Warren Squire  |  4:40 PM on October 16, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

The hoops, hassles and hurdles that keep frustrated consumers locked into unwanted agreements, subscriptions and memberships will soon be just a button click or simple phone call away. The FTC (The Federal Trade Commission) announced the upcoming changes today saying the newly dubbed 'Click to Cancel' rules will go into effect 180 days after being published in the Federal Register - that's a complete 180 many are happy to finally see.

Check the roll out here.


Most consumers say cancelling a membership or sub shouldn't be an obstacle course requiring Olympic-level skills to navigate to reach the final goal. 

No more massive mountains and treacherous valleys, just flat, smooth plains with cancellations easily within sight and reach of the average joe like many of the posters on X.

Although the promise of relief being just a button push away sounds solid some maintain that companies will not comply and it'll still be consumers getting their buttons pushed not the other way around. Especially when it comes to mega-companies like Amazon and others.

Of course the main question on most everyone's mind is will the new rules make it easier for consumers to truly flex their economic muscles or will they forever be locked in their gym memberships like the eternally flustered Ross and Chandler on TV's Friends.

"I wanna quit the gym!"


A quicker way to end a gym membership, cut cable, launch that Direct TV dish into orbit, nullify Netflix or undo that decades-old newspaper subscription is an idea that really clicks will consumers.

Tags: BUSINESS TELEVISION TRADE

