Consumers Say FTC's New 'Click to Cancel' Rules Push All the Right Buttons

The hoops, hassles and hurdles that keep frustrated consumers locked into unwanted agreements, subscriptions and memberships will soon be just a button click or simple phone call away. The FTC (The Federal Trade Commission) announced the upcoming changes today saying the newly dubbed 'Click to Cancel' rules will go into effect 180 days after being published in the Federal Register - that's a complete 180 many are happy to finally see.

Check the roll out here.

FTC announces final “Click-to-Cancel” Rule making it easier for consumers to end recurring subscriptions and memberships: https://t.co/yL4TtZrnHp #ClicktoCancel /1 — FTC (@FTC) October 16, 2024



Most consumers say cancelling a membership or sub shouldn't be an obstacle course requiring Olympic-level skills to navigate to reach the final goal.

No more massive mountains and treacherous valleys, just flat, smooth plains with cancellations easily within sight and reach of the average joe like many of the posters on X.





Good. About time the government actually does something to help the consumers who are getting abused.



There should be a simple method of seeing EVERYTHING you’re subscribed to.



How many people are paying for trash they don’t want? — X (@fau1in) October 16, 2024

Although the promise of relief being just a button push away sounds solid some maintain that companies will not comply and it'll still be consumers getting their buttons pushed not the other way around. Especially when it comes to mega-companies like Amazon and others.





Good luck with that.



For the second time I canceled Amazon and for the second time they overrode my cancelation and renewed against my will



I just had another company do it too. They seem to follow the same model. - ‘Better to ask for forgiveness than for permission.’ — WDRoberson (@CarolinaWDR) October 16, 2024

Of course the main question on most everyone's mind is will the new rules make it easier for consumers to truly flex their economic muscles or will they forever be locked in their gym memberships like the eternally flustered Ross and Chandler on TV's Friends.

"I wanna quit the gym!"

Omg does this mean I can finally cancel my planet fitness membership?? — Emily Skydel (@disgruntled_em) October 16, 2024



A quicker way to end a gym membership, cut cable, launch that Direct TV dish into orbit, nullify Netflix or undo that decades-old newspaper subscription is an idea that really clicks will consumers.