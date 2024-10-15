Georgetown University Posts Tweet Honoring Former Student Killed While Stabbing a Police O...
Biden-Harris Admin Does an ABOUT FACE, Says Iran Assassinating Trump Would Be Considered...
On the Ground in Pennsylvania: The Most Important Battleground State (Sponsored)
Border Patrol Agents Not Doing 'Four Years of Hell' If Kamala Harris Wins
TIMBER! Oregon DEI Trainer Gets Forestry Boss Placed on Leave for Daring to...
Kooky Joy Behar is Convinced Donald Trump Will Bomb Her and Her Co-Hosts...
CRY MORE: Morning Mika Is in TEARS Over the Prospect of a Trump...
Twitter Shares First Reactions When an Email Signature Contains 'Pronouns' and the Replies...
BAHAHAHAHA! Twitter Reacts to Rumors That Kamala Harris Might Appear on Joe Rogan's...
And BOOM! User Who 'Can't Stand Trump' Explains WHY He's Voting FOR HIM...
HYPOCRITE: Kamala Harris Criticizes Kamala Harris for Putting People in Prison for Smoking...
Harmeet K. Dhillon Takes PAINFUL Stroll Down Kamala Harris Memory Lane in SAVAGE...
VIP
Democrats ... STOP Trying to Make The Villages HAPPEN for You. LOL, It's...
Jake Tapper & Margaret Brennan Stunned by the Receipts! Trump on Top!

Krypto Currency? Gunn Unleashes Super Dog For His Super Pet Project

Warren Squire  |  4:50 PM on October 15, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

'Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It's a plane!'

It's a dog. Yes, the upcoming Superman movie from James Gunn really is his 'pet' project. He's bringing one of the most iconic pooch pals to the big screen - Krypto the Superdog! The comic canine was teased today on X with a heartwarming pic of Superman and Krypto sharing a moment high above the Earth. 

Advertisement

While the latest Joker film is stinking and sinking at the box office it's leaving many fans wondering if the newest relaunch of Superman with soar or be even more box office Kryptonite.

The darker tone of the recent DCU films upset many fans who had hoped for a brighter, more faithful adaption of the four color comic book source material.

Will this apparent return to basics bring back disillusioned super-fans? 

Some have hope.

Still other fans worry writer/director. James Gunn has already steered the storied Superman franchise into parody ala 1983's ridiculously bad Superman III with its stunt casting of comedian Richard Pryor. 

One thinks this will only leash in owners of pups and pooches.

Recommended

And BOOM! User Who 'Can't Stand Trump' Explains WHY He's Voting FOR HIM and Just DECIMATES Kamala Harris
Sam J.
Advertisement

Many worry the movie is spinning out of control with too many side characters and not enough focus on the main hero in tights.

Is it too much to ask that a Superman movie actaully focus on the titular character?

Yes, wait and see. 

Dogs are indeed man's best friend. Still, it remains to be seen if Krypto will be Superman's best friend at least on the big screen and especially at the box office in summer 2025.

Tags: DOGS HEROES MOVIES JAMES GUNN SUPERMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And BOOM! User Who 'Can't Stand Trump' Explains WHY He's Voting FOR HIM and Just DECIMATES Kamala Harris
Sam J.
BAHAHAHAHA! Twitter Reacts to Rumors That Kamala Harris Might Appear on Joe Rogan's Podcast
Grateful Calvin
Georgetown University Posts Tweet Honoring Former Student Killed While Stabbing a Police Officer
justmindy
TIMBER! Oregon DEI Trainer Gets Forestry Boss Placed on Leave for Daring to Hire Qualified Employees
Amy Curtis
Twitter Shares First Reactions When an Email Signature Contains 'Pronouns' and the Replies Are Epic
justmindy
Harmeet K. Dhillon Takes PAINFUL Stroll Down Kamala Harris Memory Lane in SAVAGE Thread and DAAAMN SON
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And BOOM! User Who 'Can't Stand Trump' Explains WHY He's Voting FOR HIM and Just DECIMATES Kamala Harris Sam J.
Advertisement