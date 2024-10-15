Krypto Currency? Gunn Unleashes Super Dog For His Super Pet Project

'Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It's a plane!'

It's a dog. Yes, the upcoming Superman movie from James Gunn really is his 'pet' project. He's bringing one of the most iconic pooch pals to the big screen - Krypto the Superdog! The comic canine was teased today on X with a heartwarming pic of Superman and Krypto sharing a moment high above the Earth.

While the latest Joker film is stinking and sinking at the box office it's leaving many fans wondering if the newest relaunch of Superman with soar or be even more box office Kryptonite.

First look at Superman & Krypto in James Gunn’s ‘SUPERMAN’



In theaters on July 11. pic.twitter.com/N5OyfrAlDh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 15, 2024

The darker tone of the recent DCU films upset many fans who had hoped for a brighter, more faithful adaption of the four color comic book source material.

Will this apparent return to basics bring back disillusioned super-fans?

Some have hope.

I had this movie judged wrong.

I thought they were going more grounded, which would have been a massive mistake.

If they are going full comic book escapism, that changes everything.

I'm finally interested. — NerdicViking (@Upgradescomple1) October 15, 2024

Still other fans worry writer/director. James Gunn has already steered the storied Superman franchise into parody ala 1983's ridiculously bad Superman III with its stunt casting of comedian Richard Pryor.

One thinks this will only leash in owners of pups and pooches.

Gunn is skipping straight to Superman 3 levels of corny by adding Krypto, which comes off as a cheap ploy to attract pet owners to movie theaters. — The M Hatter (@BigM1575227) October 15, 2024

Many worry the movie is spinning out of control with too many side characters and not enough focus on the main hero in tights.



Is it too much to ask that a Superman movie actaully focus on the titular character?

...and Krypto? 😬



I don't know, along with the red pants, this film is starting to look cornball.



Mind you, Guardians of the Galaxy looked dopey on paper but turned out to be excellent, so I guess we'll see... — The Redemptor Knight (@RedemptorThe) October 15, 2024

Yes, wait and see.

Dogs are indeed man's best friend. Still, it remains to be seen if Krypto will be Superman's best friend at least on the big screen and especially at the box office in summer 2025.