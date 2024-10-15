Two Left Feet? Demented Democrats' Tired Spin No Match for Dancing Donald

A dancing Donald Trump has been a fixture at rallies and town halls going back to the 2016 presidential election campaigns. Many supporters have smiled and laughed as a self-aware Trump has swayed back and forth while trying to sway voters to elect him to the highest office in the land. A recent town hall was no exception. But now desperate Democrats like MSNBC's Max Rose are incredulously saying the Donald's delightful dancing denotes dementia.

Take a look.

PANIC: MSNBC’s Max Rose Says Trump dancing during Town Hall is proof that he has "Dementia" — "I Feel Bad for His Family"



Pure desperation has set in — these same people told us Joe Biden was sharp as a tack a few months ago:



"Look at you have to be demented to stand on stage… pic.twitter.com/p7uXYZIFGI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 15, 2024

Of course, posters on X were not having any of it. They're tired of the Democrat Party's tired song and dance of trying to make their buoyant boogie-man into a big bad bogeyman.



This doctor sets the record straight with his insightful diagnosis.

I do not even see dancing & listening to music as a dementia warning sign pic.twitter.com/b0O0zZfDJO — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) October 15, 2024

Others say dogging Donald's dancing flies in the face of Kamala Harris's own campaign message. Not so joyful after all says another poster.

Shouldn't joy be for everyone?

I thought they were championing joy. Guess that’s only for progressive joy — Brian G 🏴‍☠️🇺🇸👂🏻 (@Cpo_14) October 15, 2024

In the end, even ABC News had to admit Max Rose had no idea what he was talking about thus leaving a dejected MSNBC regular without a willing media dance partner.

BREAKING: ABC News debunks the Harris campaign's claim that Trump had a "senior moment" on stage, *compliments* him for how he handled the situation.



Another narrative destroyed.



ABC News says Trump decided to change things up after a couple of supporters had medical… pic.twitter.com/mDSWZNGkEq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 15, 2024

Yep, stepped all over Rose's two leftist feet. It all makes you wonder how Democrats are going to handle a possible Trump/Vance victory dance in November. Especially knowing Trump will bring his trademark sway and dancing shoes back into the Oval Office.