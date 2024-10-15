Two Left Feet? Demented Democrats' Tired Spin No Match for Dancing Donald

Jake Tapper & Margaret Brennan Stunned by the Receipts! Trump on Top!
Warren Squire  |  2:10 PM on October 15, 2024
AP Photo/Ross Franklin

A dancing Donald Trump has been a fixture at rallies and town halls going back to the 2016 presidential election campaigns. Many supporters have smiled and laughed as a self-aware Trump has swayed back and forth while trying to sway voters to elect him to the highest office in the land. A recent town hall was no exception. But now desperate Democrats like MSNBC's Max Rose are incredulously saying the Donald's delightful dancing denotes dementia. 

Advertisement

Take a look.  

Of course, posters on X were not having any of it. They're tired of the Democrat Party's tired song and dance of trying to make their buoyant boogie-man into a big bad bogeyman.

This doctor sets the record straight with his insightful diagnosis.

Others say dogging Donald's dancing flies in the face of Kamala Harris's own campaign message. Not so joyful after all says another poster.

Shouldn't joy be for everyone?

In the end, even ABC News had to admit Max Rose had no idea what he was talking about thus leaving a dejected MSNBC regular without a willing media dance partner.

Yep, stepped all over Rose's two leftist feet. It all makes you wonder how Democrats are going to handle a possible Trump/Vance victory dance in November. Especially knowing Trump will bring his trademark sway and dancing shoes back into the Oval Office.

Tags: DANCE TOWN HALL TRUMP RALLY TRUMP CAMPAIGN

