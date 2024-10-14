'Do Some RESEARCH!' Non-Vetting Democrat Veteran Held Hostage By 'Fake News' Gets Wake-Up Call (Watch)

Veterans have fought the good fight against our nation's enemies but some are losing the domestic battle against media misinformation. Elad Eliahu of Timcast News spoke with one such vet at former President Barack Obama's GOTV (Get Out The Vote) rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon. The unnamed vet says he's mad that President Trump called him and his fellow servicemen and servicewomen 'suckers and losers' - a claim made by the national media years ago which has long since been debunked.

Advertisement

Interviewing a veteran democrat at Barack Obamas GOTV rally in Pittsburgh



“[Trump] called us suckers and losers … I’m neither a sucker nor a loser” pic.twitter.com/trKfaN95yv — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) October 13, 2024

The unnamed vet emphatically states that Trump voters should "stop drinking the kool-aid" despite being the one who has swallowed the fruity misinfo mix that's being served up by 'journalists' in the legacy media as this X poster points out.

It’s clear this guy has “drunk the kool-aid” and done zero research of his own. Sad. — Guitaristgabe (@GuitaristGabe12) October 13, 2024

The vet implores voters (specifically Trump ones) to do their own research. Unfortunately, he doesn't follow his own advice.

Check this out.

“Do some research”



*cites false quote* — William Moore (@Spartan_Medic) October 13, 2024

So did Trump call this passionate but misguided vet a sucker? No, just like Trump didn't say other things "journalists" have lied and said he did.

Sorry, but this guys is a sucker if he believes that lie. Trump never said that.



Just like he never made the "fine people" remark about Nazi's.



Dude, thank you for your service, but do some research. — AuntieEstblshment (@ElsaWarner19) October 13, 2024

It's a sad reality that even though some of our nation's veterans have returned home their minds have been captured and are still being held hostage by the numerous lies told to them by the national media.