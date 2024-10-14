BAWK BAWK BAWK! Even TIME Magazine Calls Kamala Out for Hiding from THEM...
'Do Some RESEARCH!' Non-Vetting Democrat Veteran Held Hostage By 'Fake News' Gets Wake-Up Call (Watch)

Warren Squire  |  10:00 AM on October 14, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Knaak, File

Veterans have fought the good fight against our nation's enemies but some are losing the domestic battle against media misinformation. Elad Eliahu of Timcast News spoke with one such vet at former President Barack Obama's GOTV (Get Out The Vote) rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon. The unnamed vet says he's mad that President Trump called him and his fellow servicemen and servicewomen 'suckers and losers' - a claim made by the national media years ago which has long since been debunked.

The unnamed vet emphatically states that Trump voters should "stop drinking the kool-aid" despite being the one who has swallowed the fruity misinfo mix that's being served up by 'journalists' in the legacy media as this X poster points out.

The vet implores voters (specifically Trump ones) to do their own research. Unfortunately, he doesn't follow his own advice. 

Check this out.

So did Trump call this passionate but misguided vet a sucker? No, just like Trump didn't say other things "journalists" have lied and said he did.

It's a sad reality that even though some of our nation's veterans have returned home their minds have been captured and are still being held hostage by the numerous lies told to them by the national media.

