Here's Ted Lieu's Criteria for a Democrat Presidential Candidate and You Guys, HE'S...
VIP
Liberal Women Are a Lost Cause --> Trump Is OUT TO GET THEM...
AG Todd Blanche ENDS Angry Gnome George Stephanopoulos in HEATED Back and Forth...
And Here We GO! John Brennan's Legal Team's Actions Just Signaled That He...
HUZZAH! Straight-FIRE Post Lists Every Single Way the Democrat Party Is COLLAPSING Under...
'It WASN'T Just Fulton County ...': DAMNING Thread Shows Some INTERESTING *cough cough*...
Mask SLIPPED?! Ilhan Omar CAUGHT in CHILLINGLY Honest Freudian Slip About Alex Pretti's...
WATCH: Long Beach Mayoral Candidate Rogelio Martinez Calls on the Gangs to ‘Take...
VIP
MASSIVE BREAKING: Justice Department Releases Another 3 Million Pages of Epstein Files
Anti-ICE Boomers Occupy Lobby of Trump Tower With Photos of Those Who've Died...
'Very Ironic': Draymond Green Fouled for Telling a Caucasian Referee Not to Put...
VIP
From COVID Survival to DoorDash Habit: A Gen Xer's Wake-Up Call on Convenience...
Judge Drops Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione, Sends a Harsh Message to Supreme...
Detroit Judge, Father, and Two Others Charged in Embezzlement Scheme

Deport Every Single Illegal Alien Possible

Twitchy Staff | 11:00 AM on February 01, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Dear Patriot,

Our ask is simple: Help us stand with ICE.

The men and women of ICE who are arresting and deporting dangerous illegals across the country need our support now more than ever before.

Advertisement

With the left-wing media and Democratic politicians calling ICE President Trump’s “Gestapo,” “Nazis,” “the SS,” “fascists,” and more, the truth needs to be told about who’s really creating the chaos and mayhem in Democrat-run sanctuary cities and who’s trying to keep the public safe.

The radical Left’s dangerous rhetoric has now resulted in the deaths of two Americans. Due to Democratic politicians and their lapdogs in the media lying about the mission, refusing to allow agents access to jails, and continuing to fuel the anger of violent leftist mobs, the assault on law enforcement and the obstruction of their legal operations have cost the lives of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti.

Rather than lowering the temperature, the Democrats have doubled down and lied about these deaths, calling them “executions.” Make no mistake: These “executions” were the result of deranged, brainwashed leftists putting themselves in harm's way.

Despite video evidence clearly showing Good struck an ICE agent with her car and Alex Pretti inserting himself into a law enforcement operation while armed – both recipes for disaster – the Left continues to peddle lies, putting agents simply trying to arrest the worst of the worst and protect American citizens in grave danger.

Yesterday evening, new video footage was released that allegedly shows Alex Pretti, who had altercations with border patrol and law enforcement prior to his death, violently spitting at officers and kicking out one of their SUVs' taillights. There’s been absolute silence from the left-wing media who, like NBC News, have attempted to portray Pretti as an innocent ICU nurse with zero culpability.

Recommended

AG Todd Blanche ENDS Angry Gnome George Stephanopoulos in HEATED Back and Forth About Don Lemon (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

It’s time to restore law and order across the country and crush this opposition: Deport every single illegal possible.

This mission will not succeed if we allow the radical Left and left-wing media to spread their false narratives. Conservatives and the Trump administration cannot appease these traitors and halt enforcement operations, and their successes in securing our border and deporting heinous illegals cannot go unrecognized.

Support ICE by joining us in our fight for truth as we continue to tell the world about their courageous work.

Join Twitchy VIP today to ensure we can continue to fight back against the violent Left and their lies and give the men and women of ICE the respect and recognition they deserve.

Use promo code FIGHT at checkout to get 60% off your VIP membership today.

Tags:

ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AG Todd Blanche ENDS Angry Gnome George Stephanopoulos in HEATED Back and Forth About Don Lemon (Watch)
Sam J.
HUZZAH! Straight-FIRE Post Lists Every Single Way the Democrat Party Is COLLAPSING Under President Trump
Sam J.
And Here We GO! John Brennan's Legal Team's Actions Just Signaled That He Could Be in Big BIG Trouble
Sam J.
Here's Ted Lieu's Criteria for a Democrat Presidential Candidate and You Guys, HE'S NOT KIDDING (LOL)
Sam J.
'It WASN'T Just Fulton County ...': DAMNING Thread Shows Some INTERESTING *cough cough* Ballot Anomalies
Sam J.
Mask SLIPPED?! Ilhan Omar CAUGHT in CHILLINGLY Honest Freudian Slip About Alex Pretti's Death (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

AG Todd Blanche ENDS Angry Gnome George Stephanopoulos in HEATED Back and Forth About Don Lemon (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement