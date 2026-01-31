Deport Every Single Illegal Alien Possible

Dear Patriot,

Our ask is simple: Help us stand with ICE.

The men and women of ICE who are arresting and deporting dangerous illegals across the country need our support now more than ever before.

With the left-wing media and Democratic politicians calling ICE President Trump’s “Gestapo,” “Nazis,” “the SS,” “fascists,” and more, the truth needs to be told about who’s really creating the chaos and mayhem in Democrat-run sanctuary cities and who’s trying to keep the public safe.

The radical Left’s dangerous rhetoric has now resulted in the deaths of two Americans. Due to Democratic politicians and their lapdogs in the media lying about the mission, refusing to allow agents access to jails, and continuing to fuel the anger of violent leftist mobs, the assault on law enforcement and the obstruction of their legal operations have cost the lives of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti.

Rather than lowering the temperature, the Democrats have doubled down and lied about these deaths, calling them “executions.” Make no mistake: These “executions” were the result of deranged, brainwashed leftists putting themselves in harm's way.

Despite video evidence clearly showing Good struck an ICE agent with her car and Alex Pretti inserting himself into a law enforcement operation while armed – both recipes for disaster – the Left continues to peddle lies, putting agents simply trying to arrest the worst of the worst and protect American citizens in grave danger.

Yesterday evening, new video footage was released that allegedly shows Alex Pretti, who had altercations with border patrol and law enforcement prior to his death, violently spitting at officers and kicking out one of their SUVs' taillights. There’s been absolute silence from the left-wing media who, like NBC News, have attempted to portray Pretti as an innocent ICU nurse with zero culpability.

It’s time to restore law and order across the country and crush this opposition: Deport every single illegal possible.

This mission will not succeed if we allow the radical Left and left-wing media to spread their false narratives. Conservatives and the Trump administration cannot appease these traitors and halt enforcement operations, and their successes in securing our border and deporting heinous illegals cannot go unrecognized.

Support ICE by joining us in our fight for truth as we continue to tell the world about their courageous work.

