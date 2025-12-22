An Inside Look at AMFEST 2025 — Chloe and Willie Bring Us The Hottest...
Twitchy Staff | 1:10 PM on December 22, 2025
Townhall Media

To celebrate Christmas and ring in 2026, Twitchy is matching our biggest sale ever on VIP memberships. Now through January 1, until 11:59 pm PT, receive 74% off a VIP membership using promo code MERRY74.

We repeat: This is the largest discount we've ever offered!

Our VIP members are vital to our mission here at Twitchy. We seek to push back against the radical Left and their destructive ideology, speak the truth in the age of Big Tech censorship, and hold not just Democrats but squishy, RINO establishment Republicans accountable for their failures – but we can't do it without you.

There's a lot at stake and a lot to look forward to in the coming year.

The future of our great country and President Trump's America First agenda hangs in the balance. The pivotal 2026 Midterms are less than a year away, and it's more important than ever for Republicans to hold on to control of the House of Representatives and Senate. It's do or die – we will continue to make America great again, or the Democrats will do everything in their power to sow chaos and hamstring the president's policies with their obstruction and sham impeachments.

Make no mistake, we are still at war for the soul of America. 

But there's also much to celebrate. In July, we will also observe the 250th anniversary of the founding of America, and there's no better president than President Trump to make it the most spectacular celebration the world has ever seen.

The president's economic policies are about to kick into high gear, and we will see a return to the roaring pre-COVID economy. Of course, the Left won't acknowledge any of this, so now more than ever, it's important to have a news source you can trust to report on the upcoming success.

Through the good and the bad, the policy fights and elections, here at Twitchy, we will continue to always bring you the truth and expose Democrat lies.

The war for our country and the fight to reverse Joe Biden's decline continue, and Twitchy is not giving up. Stand with us and join in the fight to bring America back to all her glory.

Wishing you and your loved ones a very Merry Christmas (and we're allowed to say it) and Happy New Year!

