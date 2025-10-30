Revelations About the Biden Admin's Arctic Frost Operation Aren't Exactly Front Page Lib...
Senatorial Smackdown: John Thune SNAPS on Dems Refusing to Open the Government
Spot the Subtle Difference Between Ex WH Spox's Testimony About Biden vs. What...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
THIS Is Abi Spanberger's Party: Virginia House Speaker SILENCES Delegate Speaking Against...
VP Vance Opens Up on Mixed-Faith Marriage: Raising Christian Kids and Praying for...
Aussie Anchor Roasts Kamala: 'World-Class Pivot' Flop Exposes Biden Cover-Up—While U.S. Me...
JD Vance Reminds America What It Feels Like to Have a REAL Vice...
Ratings Rant? Scott Jennings Explains Why MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Had a JDS Psychotic...
Dems Push ‘Weaponizing Hunger’ Talking Point to Blame Trump for Their Schumer Shutdown...
My Hero! Gavin Newsom Says Biden Is One of the Most Successful Presidents...
VIP
Migrant Sex Offender in UK Released in 'Blunder' That 'Should Never Have Happened'
Pete Hegseth's Post and Video Will Trigger Dems Demanding an End to Vaporizing...
London Police Urge Citizens Not to Spread Disinformation After Triple Stabbing by Afghan...

The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived

Twitchy Staff | 9:29 AM on October 30, 2025
Townhall Media

Dear Patriot,

The Townhall Media team is excited and proud to announce the launch of our new Townhall Platinum Site, the ultimate conservative news experience for dedicated Townhall Media readers, where all our must-read reporting is directly at your fingertips.

Advertisement

Townhall Platinum Site features include:

  • All six Townhall Media sites (Townhall, PJ Media, RedState, HotAir, Twitchy, and Bearing Arms) are finally in one place. Navigate between any Townhall Media article, video, podcast, and more with the click of a button. Say goodbye to multiple site tabs!

  • Ask our brand new Patriot AI about the latest Townhall Media coverage and news of the day, and get concise summaries to keep you informed. 

  • Bookmark your favorite articles and those you want to read later, ending all those unnecessary browser bookmark saves.

  • Direct message your favorite authors and reporters across sites with ease.

  • Access your favorite Townhall Media podcasts and videos in one place, and continue to watch and listen as you read with Picture-in-Picture.

  • Never miss the latest, hilarious Townhall Media political cartoons.

  • Participate in and navigate between Townhall Media Live Blogs during must-watch debates, special events, and election night coverage.

  • Customize your Townhall Media experience:

    • Choose between Dark and Light themes.

    • Adjust the text size of articles to fit your preferred reading experience.

    • Adjust Townhall Media’s site order and preferences, read what you want, and remove what you don’t.

  • Send us feedback and tips using our easy-to-access Contact Us form, and get account troubleshooting tips with our Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) list.

Recommended

THIS Is Abi Spanberger's Party: Virginia House Speaker SILENCES Delegate Speaking Against Violence
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Townhall Media is news for conservatives by conservatives, and we couldn’t do our work without your support. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being a loyal reader.

Due to your loyalty, and because we don’t want you to miss out on elevating your Townhall Media experience, we are offering a MASSIVE discount (74% OFF) on an annual VIP Platinum membership with promo code POTUS47.

What are you waiting for?

Continue to stay informed and equip yourself with the truth today. Join us in our fight to make America great again and expose the destructive agenda of the radical left.

Become a VIP Platinum member today and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off. You won’t regret it.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS Is Abi Spanberger's Party: Virginia House Speaker SILENCES Delegate Speaking Against Violence
Grateful Calvin
Senatorial Smackdown: John Thune SNAPS on Dems Refusing to Open the Government
Eric V.
Revelations About the Biden Admin's Arctic Frost Operation Aren't Exactly Front Page Lib Media News
Doug P.
Ratings Rant? Scott Jennings Explains Why MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Had a JDS Psychotic Break On-Air
Warren Squire
Spot the Subtle Difference Between Ex WH Spox's Testimony About Biden vs. What He Told the Media
Doug P.
JD Vance Reminds America What It Feels Like to Have a REAL Vice President With TPUSA Q and A
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

THIS Is Abi Spanberger's Party: Virginia House Speaker SILENCES Delegate Speaking Against Violence Grateful Calvin
Advertisement