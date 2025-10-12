Keith Ellison Develops Antifa-Amnesia as Dems/Media Push Effort to Erase Terror Group From...
Dem Jamie Raskin Spins From 'Political Prosecutions Are Bad' to 'Bring on the...
Dem Congressman Famous for Wearing Skirts Says It’s Time Republicans ‘Put on Their...
VIP
World War II Soldiers Never Called Themselves Antifa, So Stop Calling Them That
John Harwood: ‘Sinister, Malevolent, and Venomous’ Stephen Miller Is Trying to Provoke Vio...
Proud Resister Says ‘To Be American Is to Be Antifa’
Rachel Bitecofer: Name One Legal Ruling Biden Ignored
Map: Palestinians Can’t Return Home in ‘Classic Ethnic Cleansing and Land Grab’
Thousands of Federal Bureaucrats Fired in ‘Friday Night Massacre’
FAFO: TV Station Employee Arrested by ICE Agents, Who Go On to Swipe...
Florida Man Busted Trying to Cash in Scratch Offs at the Same Store...
TIME: Trump Loses Peace Prize He 'Shamelessly Campaigned For'; Newsom Points and Laughs
Trump Says He and Pete Hegseth Have Identified Funds to Pay the Troops...
CNN's Kasie Hunt Rattles Off List of People Now Under Investigation, Wonders Who's...

The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived

Twitchy Staff | 1:00 AM on October 12, 2025
Townhall Media

Dear Patriot,

The Townhall Media team is excited and proud to announce the launch of our new Townhall Platinum Site, the ultimate conservative news experience for dedicated Townhall Media readers, where all our must-read reporting is directly at your fingertips.

Advertisement

Townhall Platinum Site features include:

  • All six Townhall Media sites (Townhall, PJ Media, RedState, HotAir, Twitchy, and Bearing Arms) are finally in one place. Navigate between any Townhall Media article, video, podcast, and more with the click of a button. Say goodbye to multiple site tabs!

  • Ask our brand new Patriot AI about the latest Townhall Media coverage and news of the day, and get concise summaries to keep you informed. 

  • Bookmark your favorite articles and those you want to read later, ending all those unnecessary browser bookmark saves.

  • Direct message your favorite authors and reporters across sites with ease.

  • Access your favorite Townhall Media podcasts and videos in one place, and continue to watch and listen as you read with Picture-in-Picture.

  • Never miss the latest, hilarious Townhall Media political cartoons.

  • Participate in and navigate between Townhall Media Live Blogs during must-watch debates, special events, and election night coverage.

  • Customize your Townhall Media experience:

    • Choose between Dark and Light themes.

    • Adjust the text size of articles to fit your preferred reading experience.

    • Adjust Townhall Media’s site order and preferences, read what you want, and remove what you don’t.

  • Send us feedback and tips using our easy-to-access Contact Us form, and get account troubleshooting tips with our Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) list.

Recommended

FAFO: TV Station Employee Arrested by ICE Agents, Who Go On to Swipe an SUV Blocking Their Exit
Brett T.
Advertisement

Townhall Media is news for conservatives by conservatives, and we couldn’t do our work without your support. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being a loyal reader.

Due to your loyalty, and because we don’t want you to miss out on elevating your Townhall Media experience, we are offering a MASSIVE discount (74% OFF) on an annual VIP Platinum membership with promo code POTUS47.

What are you waiting for?

Continue to stay informed and equip yourself with the truth today. Join us in our fight to make America great again and expose the destructive agenda of the radical left.

Become a VIP Platinum member today and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off. You won’t regret it.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FAFO: TV Station Employee Arrested by ICE Agents, Who Go On to Swipe an SUV Blocking Their Exit
Brett T.
Keith Ellison Develops Antifa-Amnesia as Dems/Media Push Effort to Erase Terror Group From Existence
Warren Squire
Map: Palestinians Can’t Return Home in ‘Classic Ethnic Cleansing and Land Grab’
Brett T.
John Harwood: ‘Sinister, Malevolent, and Venomous’ Stephen Miller Is Trying to Provoke Violence
Brett T.
Dem Congressman Famous for Wearing Skirts Says It’s Time Republicans ‘Put on Their Big-Boy Pants’
Warren Squire
Rachel Bitecofer: Name One Legal Ruling Biden Ignored
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

FAFO: TV Station Employee Arrested by ICE Agents, Who Go On to Swipe an SUV Blocking Their Exit Brett T.
Advertisement