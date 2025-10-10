Cue the Left's ARGLES, BARGLES, and RARS! Russ Vought Just Posted 4 Words...
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived

Twitchy Staff | 12:45 PM on October 10, 2025
Townhall Media

Dear Patriot,

The Townhall Media team is excited and proud to announce the launch of our new Townhall Platinum Site, the ultimate conservative news experience for dedicated Townhall Media readers, where all our must-read reporting is directly at your fingertips.

Townhall Platinum Site features include:

  • All six Townhall Media sites (Townhall, PJ Media, RedState, HotAir, Twitchy, and Bearing Arms) are finally in one place. Navigate between any Townhall Media article, video, podcast, and more with the click of a button. Say goodbye to multiple site tabs!

  • Ask our brand new Patriot AI about the latest Townhall Media coverage and news of the day, and get concise summaries to keep you informed. 

  • Bookmark your favorite articles and those you want to read later, ending all those unnecessary browser bookmark saves.

  • Direct message your favorite authors and reporters across sites with ease.

  • Access your favorite Townhall Media podcasts and videos in one place, and continue to watch and listen as you read with Picture-in-Picture.

  • Never miss the latest, hilarious Townhall Media political cartoons.

  • Participate in and navigate between Townhall Media Live Blogs during must-watch debates, special events, and election night coverage.

  • Customize your Townhall Media experience:

    • Choose between Dark and Light themes.

    • Adjust the text size of articles to fit your preferred reading experience.

    • Adjust Townhall Media’s site order and preferences, read what you want, and remove what you don’t.

  • Send us feedback and tips using our easy-to-access Contact Us form, and get account troubleshooting tips with our Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) list.

Townhall Media is news for conservatives by conservatives, and we couldn’t do our work without your support. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being a loyal reader.

Due to your loyalty, and because we don’t want you to miss out on elevating your Townhall Media experience, we are offering a MASSIVE discount (74% OFF) on an annual VIP Platinum membership with promo code POTUS47.

What are you waiting for?

Continue to stay informed and equip yourself with the truth today. Join us in our fight to make America great again and expose the destructive agenda of the radical left.

Become a VIP Platinum member today and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off. You won’t regret it.

