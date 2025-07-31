John Brennan Hopes Career DOJ/FBI Officials 'Are Not Going to Carry on This...
The MAGA Agenda Is on the Line

Twitchy Staff | 1:05 PM on July 31, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The countdown to the 2026 Midterm Elections has begun, with several MAGA candidates announcing their U.S. Senate bids in critical swing states and U.S. House members gearing up to campaign in their home districts.

Republicans' control of Congress and President Donald Trump's MAGA and America First agenda are at stake.

It's do-or-die for the country, and Twitchy is here to report the truth about the radical left's destructive policies and the importance of electing candidates who will further the president's domestic and foreign policy agendas.

We have a dire choice to make: Strengthen our great Republic or devolve into full-blown socialism.

By becoming a Twitchy VIP member, you will join us in our fight to Make America Great Again and help us:

  • Expose Democrat candidates and their fearmongering lies about President Trump's agenda, like North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Roy Cooper, who falsely claims healthcare will be stripped from millions of Americans.
  • Champion MAGA candidates in must-win states like Kentucky, Georgia, Michigan, and more. 
  • Proclaim the truth in our reporting and fact-check the constant lies and misinformation from the liberal media about President Trump and his administration, especially when it comes to deporting illegal immigrants.

While the "mainstream" media is no longer objective and exists solely to support the Democratic Party and its talking points, Twitchy is here to break through the noise and bring you the news you can trust.

Will you stand with us in our fight for America and support our conservative reporting?

Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Join our growing team of patriots and help us fight for the country we all love.

