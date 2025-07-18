President Trump Scores Another MAJOR Win

DEVELOPING: Explosion at Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Training Facility Kills Three (V...
Twitchy Staff | 12:45 PM on July 18, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Promises made, promises kept. Again.

Thanks to the bold leadership of President Donald Trump, Republicans have scored another major victory for the MAGA agenda and America.

Advertisement

Last night, House Republicans sent the rescission package to President Trump’s desk, gutting funding for fake news NPR, liberal PBS, and woke, fraudulent, wasteful USAID — something conservatives have been trying to accomplish for decades.

This massive win comes on the heels of President Trump signing into law the historic One Big Beautiful Bill, which:

  • Renewed the 2017 Trump Tax Cuts
  • Stopped tax on tips
  • Stopped tax on overtime
  • Stopped tax on social security
  • Expanded ICE for mass deportations of illegals
  • Funded the much-needed border wall
  • And so much more

These legislative wins are ushering in the promised Golden Age of America, and the left can’t stand it. Here at Twitchy, we are fighting back against the lies and distractions from Democrats, rogue judges executing their judicial coup, and the liberal media lies with our truthful, America First conservative reporting.

President Trump is doing what he was elected to do in a landslide, and we need your help to continue covering his and his administration's fight to save America.

Join Twitchy VIP today to get exclusive access to coverage of the latest conservative news and victories, as well as directly support our team of writers that you can TRUST.

Help us continue to usher in the Golden Age of America and bring the truth to the masses. Join us in our fight. We can’t succeed without patriots like you. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

