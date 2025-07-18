President Trump Scores Another MAJOR Win

Promises made, promises kept. Again.

Thanks to the bold leadership of President Donald Trump, Republicans have scored another major victory for the MAGA agenda and America.

Advertisement

Last night, House Republicans sent the rescission package to President Trump’s desk, gutting funding for fake news NPR, liberal PBS, and woke, fraudulent, wasteful USAID — something conservatives have been trying to accomplish for decades.

This massive win comes on the heels of President Trump signing into law the historic One Big Beautiful Bill, which:

Renewed the 2017 Trump Tax Cuts

Stopped tax on tips

Stopped tax on overtime

Stopped tax on social security

Expanded ICE for mass deportations of illegals

Funded the much-needed border wall

And so much more

