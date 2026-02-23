Woman Never Wants to Do Anything for a Man Again After Hockey Team Decided to Be Pathetic Losers

As Twitchy recently reported, Keith Olbermann declared that the women's U.S. Olympic Hockey Team was made up of patriots for turning down an invitation to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, while the men's team was a bunch of "self-absorbed scumbag misogynists" for accepting the invitation. It turns out the women's team wasn't making a political statement; they released a statement saying they were "honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment," but had prior academic and professional commitments.

We're not sure to what post this woman was referring, but she managed to channel her own Olbermann. We think this from Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy and Trump might have set her off.

unfortunately this is just proof that most men do not view women as equals even on a stage where they earned the exact same thing as them. and arguably did it better. — bianca (@meiebia) February 23, 2026

We had to check Barstool Sports' Kelly Keegs' X profile to make sure she was based in the United States and wasn't talking about the Canadian team when she said they were "pathetic losers." As a result, she never wants to do anything for a man again.

It looked like a locker room celebration to us.

I am going to be retweeting shit like this all fucking day so unfollow now if you can’t handle the truth. Not my fault the men’s hockey team decided to be pathetic losers!



Sidenote I never want to do anything for a man again, that’s the level of hate I’m at right now https://t.co/ctf0AcRkLw — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) February 23, 2026

Incredible … she's outdone Olbermann.

Calm down, deep breath. Now hold it, Katie. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 23, 2026

Don’t get hysterical — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) February 23, 2026

LMFAO!!!!!! This makes so happy — Fred (@Fred_N9ne) February 23, 2026

Calm down. — P. W. A (@fertiletownship) February 23, 2026

Midol exists, you know. — LG in AZ (@AzMenagerie) February 23, 2026

The amount women have been groomed to generally hate all men needs to be studied. Many societal issues can likely be traced back to this — Micah Gantman (@mfg) February 23, 2026

For this to be true you should quit working for Barstool. But you won’t… — D.K. 🌸 (@DK_HaveANiceDay) February 23, 2026

Ma’am, calm down. — MI-TAC Actual (@MITACLLC) February 23, 2026

You’re making an incredible case for women’s sports Kelly keep going you’re almost making us want to watch — Kat (@Ktsld732) February 23, 2026

How on EARTH does this woman work for Barstool? — Geoff Keller (@kellerg2) February 23, 2026

It's 15 minutes long, but Portnoy did do a wellness check on Keegs, if you actually want to hear her voice:

I FaceTimed Kelly Keegs for an overall wellness check https://t.co/uN1UylvuY5 pic.twitter.com/ht9PQztjag — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 23, 2026

She seems fine. — GameBuck (@GameBuck2) February 23, 2026

"That's the level of hate I am right now." Thanks for sharing. The rest of us are proud of both our men's and women's teams for bringing home the gold.

