Woman Never Wants to Do Anything for a Man Again After Hockey Team Decided to Be Pathetic Losers

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on February 23, 2026
ImgFlip

As Twitchy recently reported, Keith Olbermann declared that the women's U.S. Olympic Hockey Team was made up of patriots for turning down an invitation to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, while the men's team was a bunch of "self-absorbed scumbag misogynists" for accepting the invitation. It turns out the women's team wasn't making a political statement; they released a statement saying they were "honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment," but had prior academic and professional commitments.

We're not sure to what post this woman was referring, but she managed to channel her own Olbermann. We think this from Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy and Trump might have set her off.

We had to check Barstool Sports' Kelly Keegs' X profile to make sure she was based in the United States and wasn't talking about the Canadian team when she said they were "pathetic losers." As a result, she never wants to do anything for a man again.

It looked like a locker room celebration to us.

Incredible … she's outdone Olbermann.

It's 15 minutes long, but Portnoy did do a wellness check on Keegs, if you actually want to hear her voice:

"That's the level of hate I am right now." Thanks for sharing. The rest of us are proud of both our men's and women's teams for bringing home the gold.

***

