Donald Trump Is Ready to Fight. So Are We.

Twitchy Staff  |  8:33 AM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On January 20, 2025, America will enter a new era—a Golden Era—of strength and prosperity with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States. However, President Trump’s triumphant return to the Oval Office is just the first step in our fight to restore America’s greatness.

Advertisement

The Biden-Harris administration has left nothing but turmoil in its wake. Our economy has stalled, Americans across the country are reeling from natural disasters, our enemies are emboldened and the southern border is wide open, our college campuses and Ivy League universities have become safe havens for antisemitism and terrorist sympathizers, and our reputation on the world stage has been tarnished. That all changes next week, but it won’t be easy.

Democrats and their leftist lapdogs in the mainstream media are going to spend every minute of the next four years lying about the new administration and trying to block President Trump’s agenda, an agenda that more than 77 million Americans voted for. Here at Twitchy, we fight back against their false narratives.

President Trump is the right man to bring America back from the precipice of disaster, and just like him, Twitchy has a mission: to report the truth and deliver news you can trust. As we did while under threat from the Biden-Harris Administration and Big Tech, we won’t back down from continuing to hold the radical left accountable, telling the truth about President Trump’s achievements, and combatting the lies against him.

Advertisement

But to carry out and accomplish our mission, we need your direct support.

By becoming a VIP member, you will directly fund our reporting efforts and investigative journalism, and allow us to be a bastion of truth during a critical turning point in the fight to Save America.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off a VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership.

Help us celebrate the return of President Donald Trump today and join us as we Make America Great Again.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement