Taxation Is Theft and Other Helpful Thanksgiving Tips From Chef Andrew Gruel
VIP
This Is RICH! Barack Obama Wants Us to Join His Search for Solutions...
Trump's Win Has Sparked Another 'Primal Scream' Meltdown (If Lake Mich. Had Ears...
Tim Walz Tells Supporters It's 'a Bit Scary' That Caring and Joy Lost...
Just How Drunk Is She? The Democrats Post EMBARRASSING Video From Besotted Kamala...
'OH, SHADDUP!' Mary Katherine Ham Buries John Kerry for Scolding Us to 'Behave'...
VIP
The Votes Are In, Hollywood: America DOES NOT CARE About You Anymore
POETIC JUSTICE: Trump Names COVID Skeptic Dr. Bhattacharya, Who Was Censored by Biden...
VIP
Elon Musk: 'They Were Going to Destroy the Constitution'
Tucson Mayor Will Use the Police to Fight Cruel and Immoral Deportation Attempts
Guess Who’s Back, Back Again? Michael Knowles’ Video Makes Thanksgiving Great Again!
Ukrainians Are Fighting Every Day to Preserve Our Right to Record Ignorant Podcasts
How Well Would a Nikki Haley/Mitt Romney Ticket Have Performed?
Sharon Stone Says America Is in Its Ignorant, Arrogant Adolescence (And Trashes Men...

Black Friday Blowout Sale! 74% Off VIP

Twitchy Staff  |  12:20 PM on November 27, 2024
Townhall Media

With an unprecedented presidential election cycle finally over, there’s much to be thankful for. 

President-elect Donald Trump is alive and in good health following two assassination attempts on his life. The American people elected him to be the 47th president of the United States and gave him a mandate, as he won the 2024 election in a landslide. The Republican Party now controls all three branches of government, and Trump is already ushering in the Golden Age of America.

Advertisement

Things couldn’t get much better for the nation and you… until now!

Until 12 AM PT Tuesday, December 3, get 74% off a VIP membership during our Black Friday sale using promo code POTUS47.

This is the largest discount we've ever offered and the last time it’ll be available this year!

The presidential election gave us all a renewed sense of hope, but the war for our country is far from over. Twitchy’s conservative reporting is needed now more than ever before. Stand with us and fight as we march toward the next battle to save America. 

Our VIP members are vital to our success, allowing us to stand up to those in Big Tech who don’t want us to speak our minds and hold not just Democrats but also squishy, RINO establishment Republicans accountable.

As he makes his triumphant return to the White House, Donald Trump needs patriots who will continue to tell the truth about his America First agenda as well as help him keep his promises to We the People. Will you be one of them?

Join Twitchy VIP now and get massive savings on your membership before it’s too late!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just How Drunk Is She? The Democrats Post EMBARRASSING Video From Besotted Kamala Harris
Grateful Calvin
Trump's Win Has Sparked Another 'Primal Scream' Meltdown (If Lake Mich. Had Ears They'd Be Bleeding)
Doug P.
Taxation Is Theft and Other Helpful Thanksgiving Tips From Chef Andrew Gruel
Eric V.
'OH, SHADDUP!' Mary Katherine Ham Buries John Kerry for Scolding Us to 'Behave' for Climate Crisis
Grateful Calvin
Tim Walz Tells Supporters It's 'a Bit Scary' That Caring and Joy Lost Badly (He Left Something Out)
Doug P.
'Make 'Em SQUEAL'! Joni Ernst's Thread on How to Cut More Than 2 TRILLION of D.C. Waste an EPIC Must-Read
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Just How Drunk Is She? The Democrats Post EMBARRASSING Video From Besotted Kamala Harris Grateful Calvin
Advertisement