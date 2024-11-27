Taxation Is Theft and Other Helpful Thanksgiving Tips From Chef Andrew Gruel

Thanksgiving is this Thursday. Family and friends will gather to celebrate all that we are thankful for. There will be a parade in New York, dog shows, and, of course, football on TV. The kids will run around playing, and the grown-ups will debate everything from politics to sports. It's hectic, but this is the din of our lives, our crazy, loud families.

Advertisement

The highlight of the day is dinner. We sit and break bread together. Turkey, stuffing, and all the fixings. Oh yeah, we will eat! It's a special day that deserves a special meal. We're willing to bet you spent more than 58 bucks. If only we knew a world-class chef who could help us make this meal extra special.

Well, dear Twitchy readers, we are in luck! Chef Andrew Gruel and his wife Lauren have been posting tips and tricks to help you elevate your Thanksgiving feast. He also throws in a based opinion or two.

We hope your turkey is thawed and ready to go. It's time to dry brine that bird and get started.

Let's start with the bird and our new favorite culinary technique: Spatchcocking.

It's not that we know how to spatchcock; we just like saying spatchcock.

Here is how you spatchcock your bird. This technique works best for the following reasons:

-Cooks faster

-Cooks evenly (no dried out breasts)

-Creates crispier skin pic.twitter.com/OKoZNJQ2EH — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 24, 2024

Dry brine and spatchcock.Got it! We are well on our way.

Now that we have the bird in the oven, we need to work on the stuffing.

Re-upping the (perfect) Sausage Stuffing recipe. Lots of tips and tricks. pic.twitter.com/euZlNPSV4E — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 23, 2024

For sure: Here is the full stuffing recipe: https://t.co/IPqQYA4bGu https://t.co/QpWRWDx2sQ — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 24, 2024

We have time for a little break. Pour a glass of wine or bourbon (it's a holiday, after all) and catch a few minutes of the Detroit game.

If your crazy old Uncle Felix is there and the conversation turns to politics, don't worry—Chef Gruel also has a few 'Tips' for you here too.

Wouldn't it be great if eliminating the tax on tips led to bigger and better things?

Eliminating taxes on tips is just the start; then, we should eliminate all income tax. pic.twitter.com/7TGQf40b0k — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 23, 2024

Yeah, maybe that's a pipe dream, but it's the holiday season, and it's okay to dream big!

The dream will have to wait. We need to get back in the kitchen. Those potatoes won't peel themselves.

Russets are the best for mashed potatoes because their cells break down quickly, allowing more air in and creating a lighter fluffier mashed potato. After you boil them and before you add butter, put them on a sheet pan and dry in the oven for 5 min to get the excess water out as… https://t.co/5zlfHUKKF4 — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 26, 2024

Great tip. Always do this because if you use cold milk/cream/butter, it drops the temp and makes them tacky, not fluffy like a poodle. You want poodle potatoes. https://t.co/BlhDeHbbIQ — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 26, 2024

Somehow, he makes 'Poodle' potatoes sound good.

Advertisement

And don't forget the sweet potatoes.

Candied yams: Yes or no? HECK YES for me. 🤤😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/cWQRAGJlk2 — Lauren Gruel (@LaurenGruel) November 25, 2024

We're not sure Andrew agrees.

A wonderful addition to your sweet potato side dish this year is pork (bacon, braised, seared) - add more protein to jazz it up. pic.twitter.com/Xfm0SIkZw8 — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 22, 2024

We're sure it will be delicious whichever sweet potato dish you choose.

It's time for another glass of wine and maybe a deviled egg... or two.

Is crazy old Uncle Felix still yammering about Trump being president again?

You can handle that.

Trump got democrats to hate taxes. Excellent. https://t.co/q9SI2pIc09 — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 26, 2024

That ought to shut him up for a little bit. At least long enough to get the green bean casserole started.

The key to a memorable Green Bean Casserole is as follows:



-Fry your own onions in beef tallow

-Make a bacon mushroom gravy fresh

-Blanch your green beans first



For the Onions:

finely slice shallots using a mandoline or by hand. Add them to a saute pan covered in beef tallow.… https://t.co/cnfdU9Bdev — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 20, 2024

Last but not least, here are a few tips for your gravy.

The moment the whole world has been waiting for - GRAVY! Here is the ultimate Turkey/Bird Gravy Recipe in video form. Yes, the secret ingredient is chicken feet. @LaurenGruel didn't like this, but it makes a ton of difference. pic.twitter.com/B11m2uRoS9 — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 17, 2024

Advertisement

We're with Lauren; we're probably skipping the chicken feet.

Don’t use the drippings to make the gravy, use the dripping to fortify an already existing gravy. Make the gravy a day ahead. Link here https://t.co/8aJuypioRX https://t.co/HHLMEXeHHr — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 23, 2024

Best way to make a flavorful gravy is to reduce your stock by about 50% then thicken it, thus concentrating the flavor. pic.twitter.com/zt3cnZWFXS — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 25, 2024

There you have it. You've made the perfect meal and had a perfect day! You even managed to red pill Crazy Uncle Felix!

All thanks to Chef Gruel.

Happy Thanksgiving!