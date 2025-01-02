AWFL Alert: Libs of TikTok WRECKS Mom Who Took Her Kid to Drag Show to 'Get Back' at Ex-Husband (WATCH)

The Left loves to tell us they're the adults. That they're somehow morally and ethically superior to the Right because reasons.

But everything they do undermines that argument, and they're really immature and downright vile at times.

Like this:

Grooming her kids to own her ex.



Why do they always have the eyes? pic.twitter.com/eMGM5cezke — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 2, 2025

This is so wrong.

And yea, it's always crazy eyes.

The photo and this video would be dragged into court as proof that she is intentionally doing these things in a manner that is not in the child's best interest. Slap a restraint on her from taking the child to drag shows or any show without father's permission. — Eric (@CurlyRunnerEric) January 2, 2025

THIS.

Can’t imagine why he left her… — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) January 2, 2025

Total mystery.

Imagine using your kids like that, pitting them against their other parent, and then bragging about it. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) January 2, 2025

You are a bad person if you do this. Full stop.

She really thinks she did something there doesn't she. What an idiot, not surprised she's divorced. I feel bad for the kid — Kevina Gafa 🇺🇸 (@KevinaFaga) January 2, 2025

She's actually hurting her kid and not her ex.

Pity she doesn't realize this.

Liberal White women are the greatest threat to western civilization https://t.co/kRFEeEy7F7 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 2, 2025

YUP.

In a just society, she would not have control over her kid. https://t.co/aSCcljxMHq — Zelda Aurora Jeanne Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) January 2, 2025

Exactly.

She shouldn't.

Guess who’s going into a nursing home? https://t.co/YAiatnJcEA — Sneks Tek’s (@SnekStepX) January 2, 2025

He gets to pick her nursing home. She'd do well to remember that.

This is my ex daughter in law and this is what my grandson is being subjected to. My son already had a talk with her about taking him to a drag show and tucking $. This makes me sick.🤬 thanks to @libsoftiktok for exposing this disgusting video. https://t.co/ui7CcWaFw3 — Alan (@ajjs_4) January 2, 2025

If true, wow.

Brings use-your-kid-to-fight-with-your-ex to an all new low. https://t.co/OzZUYEgnXr — Prettytastygdns (@prettytastygdns) January 2, 2025

A very low low, too.

I have been given sufficient evidence 10,000 times over.



A non-violent society that allows "any ideaology" is a guaranteed failure.



The experiment has played out. https://t.co/Rjvw06JgDA — BinaryRecoil (@LuminalRecoil) January 2, 2025

And it failed.