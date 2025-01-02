Victim Shaming: Telford Girl Tells How Police HARASSED Her After She Was Abused...
AWFL Alert: Libs of TikTok WRECKS Mom Who Took Her Kid to Drag Show to 'Get Back' at Ex-Husband (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 02, 2025
The Left loves to tell us they're the adults. That they're somehow morally and ethically superior to the Right because reasons.

But everything they do undermines that argument, and they're really immature and downright vile at times.

Like this:

This is so wrong.

And yea, it's always crazy eyes.

THIS.

Total mystery.

You are a bad person if you do this. Full stop.

She's actually hurting her kid and not her ex.

Pity she doesn't realize this.

YUP.

Exactly.

She shouldn't.

He gets to pick her nursing home. She'd do well to remember that.

If true, wow.

A very low low, too.

And it failed.

