JUSTICE SERVED: Climate Activists Who Defaced National Archives Sentenced to Prison
We ALL Knew: Staffers FINALLY Admit Harris Campaign Internal Polling NEVER Had Her...
Kamala's Drinking Problem Exposed! Democrats Release Inebriated Video!
TikTok Talk: How Trump's Savvy Substantial Social Media Strategy Bridged the Generation Ga...
OH NO! The Associated Press Reports the IRS Could Lose $20 Billion in...
If Only Media Cared About Border Security the Way They're Freaking Out About...
Black Friday Blowout Sale! 74% Off VIP Membership
Taxation Is Theft and Other Helpful Thanksgiving Tips From Chef Andrew Gruel
VIP
This Is RICH! Barack Obama Wants Us to Join His Search for Solutions...
Trump's Win Has Sparked Another 'Primal Scream' Meltdown (If Lake Mich. Had Ears...
Tim Walz Tells Supporters It's 'a Bit Scary' That Caring and Joy Lost...
Just How Drunk Is She? The Democrats Post EMBARRASSING Video From Besotted Kamala...
'OH, SHADDUP!' Mary Katherine Ham Buries John Kerry for Scolding Us to 'Behave'...
VIP
The Votes Are In, Hollywood: America DOES NOT CARE About You Anymore

Here's a CNN Host Reacting to Tom Homan's Promise to Dem Lawbreakers ('Make That a GIF Right NOW!')

Doug P.  |  2:45 PM on November 27, 2024
Gif screenshot from Gone with the Wind

Incoming "border czar" Tom Homan means business and he wants the Democrats to know it

Incoming border czar Tom Homan says he's willing to throw Denver Mayor Mike Johnston in jail over his protests about mass deportation. 

"But look, me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing -- he's willing to go to jail, I'm willing to put him in jail because there there's a statute. It's Title 8 United States Code 1324 (iii). And what it says is it's a felony if you knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien from immigration authorities. It's also a felony to impede a federal law enforcement officer," Homan told Hannity during an interview on Fox News last night. 

Homan's comments come after Mayor Johnston said he was willing to go to jail to stop possible mass deportation efforts under the incoming Trump administration.

Advertisement

Here's Homan making that guarantee to uncooperative Democrats who insist on harboring criminal illegals:

You know it's going to be good when it takes the lib media's breath away. Almost literally.

CNN's Kasie Hunt seemed aghast after showing that Homan video. Watch: 

Somebody get the fainting couch! Also a meme is born: 

Just imagine how these people in the media are going to react when it's actually happening.

Great idea!

Recommended

JUSTICE SERVED: Climate Activists Who Defaced National Archives Sentenced to Prison
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The next four years are going to be something else.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JUSTICE SERVED: Climate Activists Who Defaced National Archives Sentenced to Prison
Amy Curtis
Just How Drunk Is She? The Democrats Post EMBARRASSING Video From Besotted Kamala Harris
Grateful Calvin
We ALL Knew: Staffers FINALLY Admit Harris Campaign Internal Polling NEVER Had Her Ahead of Trump
Amy Curtis
OH NO! The Associated Press Reports the IRS Could Lose $20 Billion in Funding
Grateful Calvin
'OH, SHADDUP!' Mary Katherine Ham Buries John Kerry for Scolding Us to 'Behave' for Climate Crisis
Grateful Calvin
Taxation Is Theft and Other Helpful Thanksgiving Tips From Chef Andrew Gruel
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
JUSTICE SERVED: Climate Activists Who Defaced National Archives Sentenced to Prison Amy Curtis
Advertisement