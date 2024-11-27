Here's a CNN Host Reacting to Tom Homan's Promise to Dem Lawbreakers ('Make That a GIF Right NOW!')

Incoming "border czar" Tom Homan means business and he wants the Democrats to know it:

Incoming border czar Tom Homan says he's willing to throw Denver Mayor Mike Johnston in jail over his protests about mass deportation. "But look, me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing -- he's willing to go to jail, I'm willing to put him in jail because there there's a statute. It's Title 8 United States Code 1324 (iii). And what it says is it's a felony if you knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien from immigration authorities. It's also a felony to impede a federal law enforcement officer," Homan told Hannity during an interview on Fox News last night. Homan's comments come after Mayor Johnston said he was willing to go to jail to stop possible mass deportation efforts under the incoming Trump administration.

Here's Homan making that guarantee to uncooperative Democrats who insist on harboring criminal illegals:

Tom Homan: me and the Denver mayor agree on one thing, he is willing to go to jail and I am willing to put him there.

You know it's going to be good when it takes the lib media's breath away. Almost literally.

CNN's Kasie Hunt seemed aghast after showing that Homan video. Watch:

CNN reacting to Tom Homan

Somebody get the fainting couch! Also a meme is born:

Just imagine how these people in the media are going to react when it's actually happening.

Someone make that a gif right now!

Great idea!

The next four years are going to be something else.