Our Biggest Black Friday Sale Ever – 74% Off VIP Membership

Twitchy Staff  |  2:55 PM on November 25, 2024
With an unprecedented presidential election cycle finally over, there’s much to be thankful for. 

President-elect Donald Trump is alive and in good health following two assassination attempts on his life. The American people elected him to be the 47th president of the United States and gave him a mandate, as he won the 2024 election in a landslide. The Republican Party now controls all three branches of government, and Trump is already ushering in the Golden Age of America.

Things couldn’t get much better for the nation and you… until now!

Until 12 AM PT Tuesday, December 3, get 74% off a VIP membership during our Black Friday sale using promo code POTUS47.

This is the largest discount we've ever offered and the last time it’ll be available this year!

The presidential election gave us all a renewed sense of hope, but the war for our country is far from over. Twitchy’s conservative reporting is needed now more than ever before. Stand with us and fight as we march toward the next battle to save America. 

Our VIP members are vital to our success, allowing us to stand up to those in Big Tech who don’t want us to speak our minds and hold not just Democrats but also squishy, RINO establishment Republicans accountable.

As he makes his triumphant return to the White House, Donald Trump needs patriots who will continue to tell the truth about his America First agenda as well as help him keep his promises to We the People. Will you be one of them?

Join Twitchy VIP now and get massive savings on your membership before it’s too late!

