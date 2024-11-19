We Were First to Call the Election

Election Day 2024 will go down in history as the day Republicans saved America from the clutches of the radical left. America voted, and we're sending Donald Trump back to the White House as the 47th President of the United States.

The anticipation on election night was high, and we eagerly awaited for the polls to close and the tens of millions of votes to be counted and tabulated. We were glued to our TV screens, many of you to our Election Night Live Blog, waiting for news networks to call critical swing states that would declare our next president.

Twitchy is proud to say that due to our partnership with Decision Desk HQ and the reliability of our Election Day voting data, we were the first news organization to call a majority of the must-win swings states for Donald Trump and the first to declare the presidency for him on November 6, 2024, at 1:22 AM EST.

We beat every other major news network, including Fox News and CNN, by at least 25 minutes, and many even hours:

Fox News: 1:47 AM EST – 11/06/24

CNN: 5:30 AM EST – 11/06/24

MSNBC: 5:31 AM EST – 11/06/24

NBC: 5:31 AM EST – 11/06/24

CBS News: 5:31 AM EST – 11/06/24

ABC News: 5:31 AM EST – 11/06/24

Associated Press: 5:34 AM EST – 11/06/24

We called North Carolina and Georgia for Donald Trump before any other network. And because of our ability to call Alaska for him at 1:05 AM EST on November 6, when the call for Pennsylvania came in, we knew with 100 percent certainty that Donald Trump was the victor at 270 electoral votes. We even called the states of Arizona and Nevada days before the rest of the mainstream media.

Without a doubt, Twitchy was the go-to news organization for election night coverage. While other networks were shy, or clearly biased in their refusal, to make calls, we made our calls confidently and accurately.

None of this coverage would have been possible without our VIP, VIP Gold, and VIP Platinum members. Their support allowed us to report the facts and the data and helped us make a historic presidential call in an unprecedented election year. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank them.

