MSNBC Political Analyst Urges Moderaters Not to Try to Be Balanced
Politico Says Trump Is About to Face His Woman Problem at Debate
MORE OF THIS PLEASE: Girls' Field Hockey Team Forfeits Game Against Team Opposing...
While CA Burns, Gavin Newsom Does Media Tours, Says Current VP Kamala Harris...
NYT: Kamala Harris Is Short in Stature but Has 'Tall Energy'
Leftists Have a COMPLETE MELTDOWN As CNN Has the Audacity to Report Honestly...
Why We Need the SAVE Act: Loophole in Wisconsin Law Could Allow 150,000...
Big Baby Eric Swalwell Has a MASSIVE Breakdown Over 'Trump Protecting Pets' Memes...
After Trying to Distance Herself From Biden, Kamala Harris Lifts Her Policy DIRECTLY...
May the FARCE Be With You: The Hill Says Dick Cheney, Once the...
Dana Loesch Offers Reality Check to Snowflake Former 'Friends' Actor
YouTuber Who Has Never Experienced Friendship Tries to Make Lord of the Rings...
The Leftists Are Panicking as They Demand Taylor Swift Endorse Kamala Harris
KamalaHQ Lies AGAIN About Abortion Laws, Puts Women's Lives at Risk (This Time...

WATCH 2024 Primary Results From Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Delaware LIVE With Twitchy

Twitchy Staff  |  7:05 PM on September 10, 2024
Townhall Media

Welcome to the LAST live primary result night with Twitchy! Tonight, it's Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Delware:

Advertisement

Also, while you're here, Twitchy needs your help now more than ever. Efforts from Big Tech and of course, the Biden regime to silence, censor, and even shut us down will only escalate as we get closer to November. Remember what they did to the New York Post? We know, we've asked you before and we'll likely ask you again, but we really do need your help.

By becoming a VIP Member, you DIRECTLY support Twitchy as we continue to give the establishment the finger. And since we know we're all struggling in Biden's economy, we're giving you a special promo code that will help you save when you help to save us. Promo code FIGHT will take 60% off your annual membership; that's less than SEVEN CENTS a day. Oh, and if you want to be a big wig and spring for the GOLD, that's only FOURTEEN CENTS a day PLUS you get unlimited content on our sister sites as well: PJ Media, RedState, Bearing Arms, Hot Air, and Townhall. 

So DO IT, sign up today! Those middle fingers aren't going to give themselves, ya' know.

Tags: PRIMARY TWITCHY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Whiners Cry Racism in 3 ... 2 ... 1: Here Are the BEST, Funniest Cat Memes Prowling Around on Twitter/X
Sam J.
MSNBC Political Analyst Urges Moderaters Not to Try to Be Balanced
Brett T.
MORE OF THIS PLEASE: Girls' Field Hockey Team Forfeits Game Against Team Opposing Team WIth Male Players
Amy Curtis
Leftists Have a COMPLETE MELTDOWN As CNN Has the Audacity to Report Honestly on Kamala's Record
Grateful Calvin
Dana Loesch Offers Reality Check to Snowflake Former 'Friends' Actor
justmindy
Politico Says Trump Is About to Face His Woman Problem at Debate
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Whiners Cry Racism in 3 ... 2 ... 1: Here Are the BEST, Funniest Cat Memes Prowling Around on Twitter/X Sam J.
Advertisement