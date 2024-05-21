LIVE Primary Results: Republican and Dem Voters Across Five States Head to the Polls

It's ANOTHER live primary result night with Twitchy! Republican and Democrat voters in Kentucky and Oregon are heading to the polls to decide who they want to be their party's presidential nominee this November and who they want to represent their district in the general election for the U.S. House. There are also House primaries in Idaho and Georgia this evening, as well as a special general election for a House seat in California's 20th District.

Other races to watch are Georgia's State Supreme Court General Election and Oregon's Republican and Democratic primaries for Attorney General, Secretary of State, and Treasurer. There's so much going on, and we've put all the results together below so you can keep track as the night progresses!

Another busy primary night is upon us.

Let's do this!

