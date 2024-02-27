LIVE! Michigan Presidential Republican and Democrat Primary Results

Here we are once again with ANOTHER primary! Seems like the days, weeks, and months are flying by now, especially after having felt like time stood still during Biden's term. What an absolute disaster Sleepy Joe has been.

Advertisement

Once again we are able to provide you with the LIVE results in real-time.

The Internet is pretty darn cool ... sometimes.

First the Republicans:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

And then the Democrats WHICH could honestly be a super interesting race because many pro-terrorists in Michigan are angry at Biden for not siding with them against Israel and have been openly threatening to vote for someone else. We hope UNCOMMITTED takes it.

That would be hilarious. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Also, while you're here, Twitchy needs your help now more than ever. Efforts from Big Tech and of course, the Biden regime to silence, censor, and even shut us down will only escalate as we get closer to November. Remember what they did to the New York Post? We know, we've asked you before and we'll likely ask you again, but we really do need your help.

By becoming a VIP Member, you DIRECTLY support Twitchy as we continue to give the establishment the finger. And since we know we're all struggling in Biden's economy, we're giving you a special promo code that will help you save when you help to save us. SAVEAMERICA will take 50% off your annual membership; that's less than SEVEN CENTS a day. Oh, and if you want to be a big wig and spring for the GOLD, that's only FOURTEEN CENTS a day PLUS you get unlimited content on our sister sites as well: PJ Media, RedState, Bearing Arms, Hot Air, and Townhall. So DO IT, sign up today! Those middle fingers aren't going to give themselves, ya' know.