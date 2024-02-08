LIVE! Nevada Republican Presidential Caucus Results

Republican voters in Nevada will get another chance to vote for their preferred presidential candidate in Thursday's caucuses, and Trump will be on the ballot ... this time.

Nevada hosted both Republican and Democrat primaries on Tuesday BUT Trump did not appear on the GOP ballot because the Nevada GOP chose to hold caucuses to allocate the state's 26 delegates

As Twitchy readers already know, Haley lost to 'some other candidate,' so this really feels like a formality but here we are.

Stick with us as results come in LIVE.

