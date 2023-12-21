Politifact Announces 2023 'Lie of the Year,' but Remember Their 2020 'Lie of...
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year Just Got Even Better

Twitchy Staff  |  2:45 PM on December 21, 2023
Townhall Media

The most wonderful time of the year just got even better!

To celebrate Christmas and ring in the new year, Twitchy is running one last chance at our biggest discount on VIP memberships ever. Don't miss this last chance at our massive sale because it won't be back for a long time!

Through January 1, 2024, 11:59 pm PT, you can get 60% OFF a VIP or VIP Gold membership using promo code MERRYCHRISTMAS. Join our team today

Our VIP members literally make our conservative reporting and commentary possible. VIPs stand shoulder to shoulder with us in the fight against the godless liberals destroying our country and help negate Big Tech and left-wing censorship to allow us to speak our minds and take on the radical Democrats. We are so grateful and thankful for you all.

With the new year upon us, the 2024 presidential election cycle is about to be in full swing. This is the most important election of our lifetime – and we need your help to report the truth to get Joe Biden and the Democrats out of the White House.

In 2024, join us in the war for our country. Our fight is far from over, and Twitchy is not giving up. Stand with us to save America. Join VIP

