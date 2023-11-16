No Wonder Biden Thinks 'Bidenomics' is Working ('Exclusive Party for the Elites' Tone...
Your All-in-One Conservative News App: THM News

Twitchy Staff  |  2:25 PM on November 16, 2023
THM News

We've been waiting for this day for a long time. We're very excited to introduce our brand new app, THM News.

Now, with just a quick tap on your phone or tablet, you'll have access to everything in the Townhall Media network: Twitchy, Townhall, PJ Media, RedState, HotAir, and Bearing Arms.

It's got everything you need—from breaking news to incisive analysis and columns, podcasts, videos, cartoons, and more —all in one place. And of course, for our VIP members, you can access all of your members-only content, including live chats.

You can download it right now in the app stores: Apple here. Android here.

For our VIP members, there's a quick-and-easy, one-time login button when you first open the app to access your existing membership, including all VIP content and comments sections. You won't have to worry about constantly re-logging in.

On the home screen, you'll see tabs for each site in the Townhall Media family. You can select an individual site, or view a variety of content from all the sites together. Open the "Menu" and select "Change Site Order" to rank your favorites.

For fans of dark mode, that's available in "Settings." When logged in (even with a free account), you can bookmark posts and podcasts to save for later in the "Bookmarks" section. You can access your bookmarks from both the main menu and the bookmarks tab in the top right-hand corner. 

We’ve already got some exciting new features in the pipeline (yes, landscape mode for tablets is coming soon!), but once you download the app and check it out, head to the "Menu" and use the "Contact Us" tab to send in feedback or suggestions!

If you're not yet a VIP member, now's the time to join the team. The 2024 election is right around the corner and we need you with us.

Become a VIP Gold member here and use the promo code LAUNCH­. You'll get 55% off the annual VIP Gold membership, our largest discount ever, bringing the cost down to $40 – or just $3.33/month for VIP Gold. Once you're a member, head on over to the app, sign in, and you're set! 

You can also join directly in the app with your Apple or Google Play accounts, and will automatically receive the promotion.

