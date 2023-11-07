Photo Shows Student 'Aggressively' Stepping Over 'Dead' Protesters at Harvard
LIVE RESULTS: Election Day Is Here for Six States

Twitchy Staff  |  7:00 PM on November 07, 2023
Townhall Media

It's that time ... Election Time is here. Everybody knows there's not a better time of year ...

Ok, that's not necessarily true (and you get an A if you realized this was the theme song from "Christmas Vacation"), but keeping up with elections taking place today around the country is pretty exciting. Especially when you can do it with Twitchy.

Advertisement

Results include: 

  • Virginia State Senate and Virginia House of Delegates (LET'S GO RED!)
  • Kentucky Governor (LET'S GO RED!)
  • Pennsylvania State Supreme Court
  • Ohio Issue 1 (Reproductive Decisions Amendment)
  • Ohio Issue 2 (Marijuana Legalization Initiative)
  • Mississippi Governor
  • Rhode Island US House District 1

Results will populate in real-time, so make sure you check back often!

