Stay with Twitchy live for the most current election results in the much-anticipated Chicago Mayoral General Election. In the race for mayor, incumbent Lori Lightfoot has eight challengers — it is likely this race will not be settled without a runoff. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will face off again in a runoff on April 4.
We’ll keep you posted about the results, the possible runoff and any other news (or snark, mockery, etc) related to this election.
