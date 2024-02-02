Ravens Tight End Steps Up on Southwest Flight

When a medical emergency occurs mid-flight, one would hope that there is a medical professional on the plane, but we don't usually suspect that a professional football player would be the one to save the day.

Advertisement

A woman on my @southwest flight from Baltimore to Phoenix this morning had a mid-flight medical emergency. The doctor and nurse attending to her couldn’t find a strong pulse, her blood pressure was extremely low, and required oxygen to breathe. It was genuinely scary. (1/3) — Andrew Springs (@NaturalSprings) February 1, 2024

A man in the aisle seat popped up, “Could it be her blood sugar? I have a diabetic testing kit.”



It was @Ravens TE Mark Andrews.



Andrews instructed the medical professionals (equal citizen heroes in this story) on using his test kit. Eventually her heart-rate stabilized. (2/3) — Andrew Springs (@NaturalSprings) February 1, 2024





Paramedics met the flight as soon as we landed. Andrews deplaned quietly. No fanfare. As he has done his whole career, he stepped up in a huge moment when people needed him most.



Watching complete strangers spring into action to help save someone’s life is truly amazing. (3/3) — Andrew Springs (@NaturalSprings) February 1, 2024

It should be noted that Mark Andrews is a type 1 diabetic and as such, is all too familiar with the symptoms of low blood sugar. His on-the-spot assistance could very well have saved that woman's life.

Quoth the Ravens, 'Nevermore.'

Note that even in his own statement, he takes no credit. Is that level of humility even possible?

X, née Twitter responded to Andrew Springs's post in a way to help us to remember that we are all passengers on this planet with a shared humanity that is all too often forgotten on this site.

This writer was informed about this story by weatherman extraordinaire, James Aydelott, who is a recommended follow for those who enjoy dad jokes and decent meteorological information.

Awesome story about @Ravens TE and former @OU_Football star Mark Andrews, stepping up during a medical emergency on a flight. https://t.co/hKybjfFdvc — 𝘑𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘈𝘺𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘵𝘵 📡🌪️🤓🍷🏴‍☠️ (@jamesaydelott) February 1, 2024

Decent humans chimed in from all over X.

Everyone in Baltimore already knew Mark Andrews is a hero. 💜 https://t.co/PGI4dWUeCj — Patsy ⚾️🏀🏈 (@OsFanAlways) February 1, 2024

From Diabetics ...

Mark Andrews is an inspiration for myself and everyone else in the diabetic community. He is our 👑 https://t.co/4xZgp3HUdd — Jesse Moeller (@JMoeller05) February 1, 2024

Advertisement

... to ESPN analysts.

🫡 to Ravens TE Mark Andrews for his quick actions that helped a fellow airline passenger in need.



Thanks for sharing this story, @NaturalSprings. https://t.co/cKsL4hvaXN — Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) February 1, 2024

For your 'Feel-Good Friday' pleasure, we've selected a few of the better responses (with our signature commentary).

As someone who has assisted with in-flight medical emergencies many times, I love this story. While planes are equipped with some medical supplies, it can be limited depending on the flight.



Good for Mark Andrews 👏 https://t.co/GHBVY7vjim — Melanie Friedlander (@Girlsurgeon) February 1, 2024

It is hard to prepare for every emergency, so sometimes other humans have to step up.

Diabetics/ ppl w/chronic medical condition need to invest in @MedicAlert



My Dad was a diabetic for 40 yrs



That bracelet saved his life more than once



He crashed his car into a bridge -ppl on scene called cops for DUI



An RN found his bracelet, shut them up, saved his life. ❤️ https://t.co/KZkS3McI9W — Brody's Mom☮️🇺🇦 (@southernwoman64) February 2, 2024

As a person with type 1 diabetes in his family, this writer can endorse that statement fully.

I think the craziest part of this story is a top 5 NFL TE flys Southwest https://t.co/NL3qzO9Xwt — Winny (@winnyokstate) February 1, 2024

Advertisement

Even professional football starters have to save money where they can, right?

1. Awesome move by Andrews

2. You make north of 8 figures a season why are you flying southwest across the country? https://t.co/v7GRAOMtBN — Dr. Dreidel (@Superjew75) February 1, 2024

See above ... also, have you heard their flight attendants? It can be quite entertaining to fly Southwest.

What a story involving former #Sooners tight end Mark Andrews. https://t.co/4pUgOjXQRj — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) February 1, 2024

What can we say about that other than 'BOOMER!'

The rest of the tweets followed the same vein. Andrews is a hero in our eyes and those of the nation, whether he wants to acknowledge it or not.

This writer, while not completely converted into a Ravens fan, is certainly going to root for them when they aren't playing his team.