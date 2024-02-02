That's a SHAME: Fani Willis' Horrible, Terrible, No-Good, Very Bad Week Just Got...
Politico Floated Ideas for Biden Campaign Songs So Here Are Suggestions for Media...
'REAL Unemployment Rate 6.3% -7.4%': Deep Dive Thread Into Jan Jobs Report RAINS...
LGBTQ+ Activist Demands Kids Be Exposed to Radical Gender Ideology
'Sick Joke': UNRWA Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize and Nobody's Very Surprised
Abbott Just Made Biden Look Like the CHUMP He Is - Check Out...
Self-Proclaimed Woke AF Feminist Posts Selfie Trying to Dunk on MAGA Over Red...
Philadelphia Wants You to Read Their Anti-White Handbook
Gaslighting 101: Australian Police Deny Any Protestors at Sydney Opera House Chanted 'Gas...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett 'Fact-Checks' the GOP About Critical Race Theory Being Taught in...
LOL: Boys Destroy Tampon Dispenser in Boy's Bathroom ... BECAUSE THEY'RE BOYS
Politico Looks Into What Joe Biden’s Campaign Theme Song Will Be
Mother Doesn't Know If Her 'Daughter' Would Have Survived Male Puberty
Journal of Medical Ethics Argues That Pregnancy Can Be Considered a Disease

Ravens Tight End Steps Up on Southwest Flight

Tertullianus  |  12:00 PM on February 02, 2024
AP Photo/Terrance Williams

When a medical emergency occurs mid-flight, one would hope that there is a medical professional on the plane, but we don't usually suspect that a professional football player would be the one to save the day.

Advertisement

 


It should be noted that Mark Andrews is a type 1 diabetic and as such, is all too familiar with the symptoms of low blood sugar. His on-the-spot assistance could very well have saved that woman's life.

Recommended

Abbott Just Made Biden Look Like the CHUMP He Is - Check Out Texas' Latest Number of Illegal Crossings
Sam J.
Advertisement

Quoth the Ravens, 'Nevermore.'

Note that even in his own statement, he takes no credit. Is that level of humility even possible?

X, née Twitter responded to Andrew Springs's post in a way to help us to remember that we are all passengers on this planet with a shared humanity that is all too often forgotten on this site.

This writer was informed about this story by weatherman extraordinaire, James Aydelott, who is a recommended follow for those who enjoy dad jokes and decent meteorological information.

Decent humans chimed in from all over X.

From Diabetics ...

Advertisement

... to ESPN analysts.

For your 'Feel-Good Friday' pleasure, we've selected a few of the better responses (with our signature commentary).

It is hard to prepare for every emergency, so sometimes other humans have to step up.

As a person with type 1 diabetes in his family, this writer can endorse that statement fully.

Advertisement

Even professional football starters have to save money where they can, right?

See above ... also, have you heard their flight attendants? It can be quite entertaining to fly Southwest.

What can we say about that other than 'BOOMER!'

The rest of the tweets followed the same vein. Andrews is a hero in our eyes and those of the nation, whether he wants to acknowledge it or not.

This writer, while not completely converted into a Ravens fan, is certainly going to root for them when they aren't playing his team.

Tags: BALTIMORE RAVENS FOOTBALL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Abbott Just Made Biden Look Like the CHUMP He Is - Check Out Texas' Latest Number of Illegal Crossings
Sam J.
'REAL Unemployment Rate 6.3% -7.4%': Deep Dive Thread Into Jan Jobs Report RAINS All Over Biden's Parade
Sam J.
Self-Proclaimed Woke AF Feminist Posts Selfie Trying to Dunk on MAGA Over Red Lipstick and Hello BACKFIRE
Sam J.
That's a SHAME: Fani Willis' Horrible, Terrible, No-Good, Very Bad Week Just Got a Whole Lost WORSE
Sam J.
Gaslighting 101: Australian Police Deny Any Protestors at Sydney Opera House Chanted 'Gas the Jews'
Grateful Calvin
'Sick Joke': UNRWA Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize and Nobody's Very Surprised
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Abbott Just Made Biden Look Like the CHUMP He Is - Check Out Texas' Latest Number of Illegal Crossings Sam J.
Advertisement