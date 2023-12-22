Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: U of MN Prof Talks About Dismantling...
Disney's Superpower: Destroying Movie Franchises - Marvel Studios to Release 'Young Avenge...
HA! Former Journo/Hamas Supporter Tries Picking Fight With Community Notes and LOL It...
SCOTUS Throws a Wrench in Special Counsel Jack Smith's Attempt to Expedite Trump...
SJW and Infamous Racist Saira Rao Demands Explanation on Antisemitism Then TRIES Bravely...
Randi Weingarten Tries to Dunk on Prager U, Gets Buried Under a Mountain...
Mollie Hemingway Has a Reminder That Biden's Open Border Was Planned From the...
Biden, Who Wished Sickness and DEATH on Millions of Americans, Wants You to...
Sean Davis Destroys Dem/Media Attempts to Make Trump a Hitler Superfan (Projection Nuke...
The Left's Hyperventilation Over Trump & 2020 Election Certification Couldn't Get More Hyp...
GOP State Lawmakers File to Remove Biden From the Ballot in THREE STATES...
9-1-1? There's Been a MURDER! WATCH Douglas Murray OWN Cenk Uygur in BRUTAL...
Alan Dershowitz Explains Why 'There Is No Power in a State Court to...
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year Just Got Even Better

Author Claims Argentina Becoming Fascist. Slapped By Those Who Know Definition.

Tertullianus  |  7:30 PM on December 22, 2023
Meme screenshot

Welcome to the upside-down. Apparently, the new libertarian president of Argentina is taking the country down the road to fascism by (checks notes) increasing freedom in the country and reducing the size and power of the central government. The Leftist author of the Blade of the Sun book took issue with the new president of Argentina privatizing several nationalized companies. He promptly declared it fascism.

Advertisement

As you can imagine, those users with an actual familiarity with the English language took issue with that characterization. (One would assume that an author would at least understand that words do, in fact, have actual meanings, but we digress)

Thankfully, we don't have to define it for him, as many X users were glad to do so for us.

Many suggestions were levied at the OP, some of which seem to us to be anatomically difficult at best. Some others were G-Rated enough for us to share with you, dear readers.

Recommended

Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: U of MN Prof Talks About Dismantling 'Settler Project' That Is the USA
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Definitely a good idea to avoid dumbing in public, but it may be a lost cause for the hapless author.

Fun fact: This writer's aunt actually lived in Argentina under Peron. We are quite familiar with what fascism looks like.

For those interested, The Sarcasticat has a helpful graphic.

Or, we could give you the definition from the words of a fascist himself.

Advertisement

And finally an actual dictionary definition.

It really wasn't a good day for the clueless author. Even with 2,000 likes on his post, he still managed to collect a very healthy ratio. Apparently, X users won't change definitions just because somebody doesn't like what the word means.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FASCISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: U of MN Prof Talks About Dismantling 'Settler Project' That Is the USA
Amy Curtis
Randi Weingarten Tries to Dunk on Prager U, Gets Buried Under a Mountain of Receipts
Grateful Calvin
HA! Former Journo/Hamas Supporter Tries Picking Fight With Community Notes and LOL It Does NOT End Well
Sam J.
Disney's Superpower: Destroying Movie Franchises - Marvel Studios to Release 'Young Avengers'
ArtistAngie
SCOTUS Throws a Wrench in Special Counsel Jack Smith's Attempt to Expedite Trump Trial
Doug P.
9-1-1? There's Been a MURDER! WATCH Douglas Murray OWN Cenk Uygur in BRUTAL Back and Forth Over Gaza
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: U of MN Prof Talks About Dismantling 'Settler Project' That Is the USA Amy Curtis
Advertisement