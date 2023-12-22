Author Claims Argentina Becoming Fascist. Slapped By Those Who Know Definition.

Welcome to the upside-down. Apparently, the new libertarian president of Argentina is taking the country down the road to fascism by (checks notes) increasing freedom in the country and reducing the size and power of the central government. The Leftist author of the Blade of the Sun book took issue with the new president of Argentina privatizing several nationalized companies. He promptly declared it fascism.

Javier Milei continues his fascist rampage in Argentina.



He has authorised the Privatising of all remaining State owned industries (thats his donors cashing in).



He has also authorised the sale of all Social Housing and removed all rent controls



It is going exactly as expected pic.twitter.com/uSZS5sP6wt — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) December 22, 2023

As you can imagine, those users with an actual familiarity with the English language took issue with that characterization. (One would assume that an author would at least understand that words do, in fact, have actual meanings, but we digress)

Thankfully, we don't have to define it for him, as many X users were glad to do so for us.

This is a prime example of how people don't understand the words they use.



This is the exact opposite of fascism. https://t.co/tCp5t8Zqn3 — Frank (@richardrahl1086) December 22, 2023

Many suggestions were levied at the OP, some of which seem to us to be anatomically difficult at best. Some others were G-Rated enough for us to share with you, dear readers.

Definitely a good idea to avoid dumbing in public, but it may be a lost cause for the hapless author.

Milei beat the fascist Peronists and now he’s implementing policies that any fascist would oppose. But yeah, keep making stuff up buddy. https://t.co/BMQSENYrTk — PraxBen • Wrecker (@praxben) December 22, 2023

Fun fact: This writer's aunt actually lived in Argentina under Peron. We are quite familiar with what fascism looks like.

For those interested, The Sarcasticat has a helpful graphic.

Or, we could give you the definition from the words of a fascist himself.

Mussolini defined fascism as "all within the state nothing outside the state" - so as others have pointed out, privatizing nationally controlled industries is the opposite of fascism.

It might be something else that you don't like, but it's not fascism, save that word for actual… — Matthew Bohler (@BohlerMatthew) December 22, 2023

And finally an actual dictionary definition.

It really wasn't a good day for the clueless author. Even with 2,000 likes on his post, he still managed to collect a very healthy ratio. Apparently, X users won't change definitions just because somebody doesn't like what the word means.

