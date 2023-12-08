X User Asks Question of 2A Community and is Unprepared for Response

It's always the 'serious question' angle, isn't it? You'd think they would learn that when the question is asked, those in certain communities might just have answers. Ordinarily, a question like that would be welcome. Gun owners are always willing to educate the truly curious. This user, despite the fairly innocuous question, can not be counted amongst that group.

Serious question for all the gun owners. Why do you need it? — Liberally Las Vegas (@liberallyLV) December 7, 2023

Those who responded to that initial question were optimistic. They hoped that an account named Liberally Las Vegas might actually be sincere in his or her question.

Alas, that was not the case, as the replies to those initial responses bear out (as well as the account's subsequent posts).

So you’re afraid of having a “right” taken away — Liberally Las Vegas (@liberallyLV) December 7, 2023

So you’re afraid of not having one when the bad men scare you — Liberally Las Vegas (@liberallyLV) December 7, 2023

The replies make it obvious. Americas kids are being held hostage by grown ass man babies who are always afraid https://t.co/KAWjurgC78 — Liberally Las Vegas (@liberallyLV) December 7, 2023

With the 'gotcha' nature of the question now painfully obvious, the users of X, née Twitter did what they do best, lambasted the unserious Leftist.

One of the most comprehensive responses came from Aaron.

I have always supported the second amendment because I believe it to be a corollary of the God-given right of rebellion. That is not me saying that we have a need to rebel right now, only saying that we need to reserve the right and capacity of rebellion should tyranny ever arise… https://t.co/8iTb9zAqih — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) December 8, 2023

The hidden part of the post states:

But as a lawyer, it shouldn’t surprise you that I have run into dangerous people. When someone presented a unique threat to my family, let’s just say it cemented my support for the right to keep and bear arms and my desire to actively practice my second amendment rights. It was one of those situations where every rational person would be concerned that this person might harm them. But at the same time, the local police couldn’t do much about him.

Serious question for all the gun grabbers. How will taking guns from responsible gun owners benefit YOU? https://t.co/pTkgsXJLPz — Kenn (@0Kenn_) December 8, 2023

Some responses were short, sweet, and to the point.

Ever read a history book? https://t.co/Qz3z8IpbPw — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) December 8, 2023

History is rife with examples that show why the Second Amendment is necessary.

There were practical responses.

Law enforcement has no duty to protect; response time averages 10+minutes. You are your own first responder and you need to train like it. — John Stark (@SandmanSlim02) December 8, 2023

This writer has been impressed with one saying from childhood: 'When seconds count, police are minutes away.'

This account had some users on his or her side.

People love phallic symbols. And guns are the most powerful phallic symbols ever invented. "Safety" and "2nd Amend!" are just disguises for their petty fetishes. True hunters/sportsmen get a pass from me...as they are not the ones preventing common sense regulation. — John Curtas (@eatinglasvegas) December 7, 2023

Honestly, have you ever seen a gun debate where some Leftist WASN'T concerned about gun owners' dicks?

I have friends who defiantly love having ARs as toys. Literally. Some love to go in the woods & shoot things, some just think owning them is cool. I say that having a pet lion might be cool in some ways too, but we have to make compromises to live in a reasonable society. — Jumbeaux55 (@jumbeaux55) December 7, 2023

We'd love to hear what YOU define as 'reasonable.'

Ultimately the ratio was fabulous. Roughly twice as many people QT'd the post as liked it, and a minuscule number of the over 600 responses were positive.

A) The question is specious. If you can only have what you need then you'd be living in a hovel, with maybe 2 sets of clothing, and a load of bread for 2 meals.

B) The right to defense of self and property is a fundamental natural right that is the basis of civilization. — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) December 8, 2023

Self-defense is my right, not my need. — MoodyRedhead (@moodyredhead) December 8, 2023

Well, that is the correct answer. It is a Bill of Rights, not a list of needs. Self-defense and self-determination are our rights.

Most of the replies gave this writer some hope for the continued sanity of the country, but the original post should serve as a reminder to be vigilant of our rights, lest we lose them all.

