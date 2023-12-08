Breaking: Actor Ryan O’Neal Dead At 82
X User Asks Question of 2A Community and is Unprepared for Response

Tertullianus  |  8:00 PM on December 08, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File

It's always the 'serious question' angle, isn't it? You'd think they would learn that when the question is asked, those in certain communities might just have answers. Ordinarily, a question like that would be welcome. Gun owners are always willing to educate the truly curious. This user, despite the fairly innocuous question, can not be counted amongst that group.

Those who responded to that initial question were optimistic. They hoped that an account named Liberally Las Vegas might actually be sincere in his or her question.

Alas, that was not the case, as the replies to those initial responses bear out (as well as the account's subsequent posts).

With the 'gotcha' nature of the question now painfully obvious, the users of X, née Twitter did what they do best, lambasted the unserious Leftist.

One of the most comprehensive responses came from Aaron.

The hidden part of the post states:

But as a lawyer, it shouldn’t surprise you that I have run into dangerous people. When someone presented a unique threat to my family, let’s just say it cemented my support for the right to keep and bear arms and my desire to actively practice my second amendment rights. It was one of those situations where every rational person would be concerned that this person might harm them. But at the same time, the local police couldn’t do much about him.

Some responses were short, sweet, and to the point.

History is rife with examples that show why the Second Amendment is necessary.

There were practical responses.

This writer has been impressed with one saying from childhood: 'When seconds count, police are minutes away.'

This account had some users on his or her side.

Honestly, have you ever seen a gun debate where some Leftist WASN'T concerned about gun owners' dicks?

We'd love to hear what YOU define as 'reasonable.'

Ultimately the ratio was fabulous. Roughly twice as many people QT'd the post as liked it, and a minuscule number of the over 600 responses were positive.

Well, that is the correct answer. It is a Bill of Rights, not a list of needs. Self-defense and self-determination are our rights.

Most of the replies gave this writer some hope for the continued sanity of the country, but the original post should serve as a reminder to be vigilant of our rights, lest we lose them all.

***

