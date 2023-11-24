Bristol, UK Airport Unveils New 'Multi-Faith Waiting Area' and the Replies Are a...
PETA’s Annual Vegan Push Goes As Well As Expected

Tertullianus  |  7:30 PM on November 24, 2023
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

It's Thanksgiving season again. We certainly hope you had a wonderful holiday with time for your family and friends, although we certainly understand that not everyone has that opportunity. One thing about this particular holiday, though, is the constant whining by everyone's favorite vegan punching bag, PETA. They opted to not only show their arrogant 'superiority,' but also their complete ignorance of the nature of animals this week.

PETA shows an utter lack of awareness about fowl by stating that they wouldn't do this to us. This writer has raised chickens, ducks, geese, and of course turkeys. If they knew how to use modern appliances, they most certainly WOULD do that to us. Since they lack opposable thumbs and general intelligence they would be content to just eat us raw.

Even Community Notes got in on the action with this gem.

Turkeys are not vegetarians. Turkeys eat mice, lizards, frogs, and just about anything they can fit in their mouth. If turkeys were larger or had the technological means to farm and eat humans, their current diet reveals they likely would.

This being X, née Twitter, you know that the base condescension expressed by PETA isn't going to go unanswered.

Grateful Calvin
Siraj has a point here. We are on top of the food chain after all.

Can't let a PETA post pass without that reminder.

The bulk of the QTs, though, seemed to revel in the Community Note.

We can't resist a Ted Cruz dunk.

We agree wholeheartedly, Zuby.

All in all, it was a decent Thanksgiving for us, and an absolute winner for Community Notes.

***

