PETA’s Annual Vegan Push Goes As Well As Expected

It's Thanksgiving season again. We certainly hope you had a wonderful holiday with time for your family and friends, although we certainly understand that not everyone has that opportunity. One thing about this particular holiday, though, is the constant whining by everyone's favorite vegan punching bag, PETA. They opted to not only show their arrogant 'superiority,' but also their complete ignorance of the nature of animals this week.

We’re lucky turkeys would never do this to us—you don’t have to do it to them, either.



Art by @freebison pic.twitter.com/StSJlbxgte — PETA (@peta) November 22, 2023

PETA shows an utter lack of awareness about fowl by stating that they wouldn't do this to us. This writer has raised chickens, ducks, geese, and of course turkeys. If they knew how to use modern appliances, they most certainly WOULD do that to us. Since they lack opposable thumbs and general intelligence they would be content to just eat us raw.

Even Community Notes got in on the action with this gem.

Turkeys are not vegetarians. Turkeys eat mice, lizards, frogs, and just about anything they can fit in their mouth. If turkeys were larger or had the technological means to farm and eat humans, their current diet reveals they likely would.

This being X, née Twitter, you know that the base condescension expressed by PETA isn't going to go unanswered.

If you don't think turkeys would do this the first chance they had, then I'm afraid you're in for a rude awakening after the global turkey uprising https://t.co/3x1AAfKPqv — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 24, 2023

if you’re a human and get slaughtered and eaten by a turkey, you probably deserved it. https://t.co/0Ng6G1Qyrw — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 24, 2023

Siraj has a point here. We are on top of the food chain after all.

Friendly reminder that @peta killed 74% of the cats and dogs they received into their shelters last year 👍 they are in no position to lecture anyone about the treatment of animals 😘



Source: https://t.co/v8ndlVWSyW https://t.co/DUso8eLoDY — Olly Stone (@StoneThe1st) November 24, 2023

Can't let a PETA post pass without that reminder.

The bulk of the QTs, though, seemed to revel in the Community Note.

LOL, they got noted. https://t.co/fBkqtGngzY — Ordnance Jay Packard's Eggnog Creamery (@OrdnancePackard) November 24, 2023

Hall of fame community note. Not sure this can ever be topped https://t.co/lQM9N5X1KS — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) November 24, 2023

The community note is priceless. https://t.co/lfBvJCdlDJ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 24, 2023

We can't resist a Ted Cruz dunk.

We agree wholeheartedly, Zuby.

All in all, it was a decent Thanksgiving for us, and an absolute winner for Community Notes.

