Massive Steamy Crack in Iceland Solicits Sophomoric Humor from X

We know the end of the world is scheduled for sometime soon. There are wars, rumors of wars, earthquakes, volcanoes, dogs and cats sleeping together, and mass hysteria. With that being said, some of these symptoms are prompting inappropriate jokes and general merriment. (Hey, if the world's ending, why NOT make it fun?)

Advertisement

It all started with giant cracks opening in Iceland as a precursor to a possible volcanic eruption.

🇮🇸 Footage of the massive steamy crack in center of Grindavik, Iceland amid potential volcanic eruption#icelandvolcano #Iceland pic.twitter.com/tY0oQQYTwJ — Attentive Media (@AttentiveCEE) November 13, 2023

The responses were ... interesting. They went from the helpful,

By all means…. Get CLOSER to the giant volcanic crack. https://t.co/MfubJOffmQ — 𝘑𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘈𝘺𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘵𝘵 📡🌪️🤓🍷🏴‍☠️ (@jamesaydelott) November 13, 2023

I'm not a volcanologist, but wouldn't you want to get as far away from that as possible? — Charlie (@CharlieBayer8) November 13, 2023

to the obscure.

*Arne Saknussem intensifies* — David DeLaney (@dbdatvic) November 14, 2023

(This writer caught the reference.)

Most of them could be filed in one category, sophomoric. This is X, so you have to expect it, especially when the headline makes it so easy.

Every time *I* film a massive steamy crack I get arrested for voyeurism https://t.co/i6Mpj4lvM7 — Katman Du (@katmansden) November 14, 2023

This is what Twitter has become under Elon. Being forced to look at pictures of people's massive steaming cracks. https://t.co/0WPRk54Rv9 — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) November 13, 2023

Be careful googling this phenomenon.

People typing 'massive steamy crack' into google today are going to get a surprise.



Stay safe, Icelandic folk. https://t.co/1XXqpOcEcx — Hormona Lisa 🇪🇺 (@lisafryer9) November 13, 2023

Of course, after a few hours in the sauna, anyone's crack would be a bit steamy, right?

Movie references came in droves as well.

I've seen this movie. Get as close as possible to @johncusack or @TheRock as fast as possible. https://t.co/OcwAsXVnGP — Thoughts & Chairs 🪑 (@PapaBret) November 13, 2023

Some of y'all did not see enough Tommy Lee Jones movies in the late 90s https://t.co/P3RyjSSbWZ — H. Poteat (@NSQE) November 13, 2023

I've seen this movie. It doesn't end well... https://t.co/LBipNGk2oB — MMinSC (@MMinSC2) November 13, 2023

There is, of course, the obvious movie.

Everyone just walking around it. Like has no one seen Dante's Peak or Volcano? pic.twitter.com/OqJgrfZavw — Chris & Ola (@ChrisandOla) November 13, 2023

Advertisement

I've seen this movie...this guy dies during the opening credits. — Pet Peeve (@Gunny_83) November 14, 2023

We had to have a bit of fun today. We certainly are praying for the people of Iceland and hope that everything works out alright for them.

Seeing the power of geologic forces at work is awe-inspiring and somewhat scary if we're being completely honest.





***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!