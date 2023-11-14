Kinda Warm This Morning, Isn't It?

Weather forecasters learned the problem with automatically generated posts this morning.

Here is the morning forecast. For more information watch #FOX4KC pic.twitter.com/dypNiIsdpE — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) November 14, 2023

A few other users caught on as well.

ProTip: Do NOT let an automated system generate tweets without a human to eyeball it first. https://t.co/lUWkUF0NO5 — The Monster (@SumErgoMonstro) November 14, 2023

Now, we've seen issues with the computer programs before, but it's always fun to dunk on the weatherman. After all, what other job could you keep and be wrong half of the time? (We know, it's not easy to predict the weather) We still remember the Fox 10 weatherman when the map went completely haywire live on the air. McKinney, TX recently went viral with a typo in the map putting the temp at a blistering 101,105 degrees.

It’s been really hot this year. Ask McKinney. pic.twitter.com/sZqXzaPfop — Vance Spillman (@VSinFlowerMound) November 14, 2023

So, when opportunity knocks, we're going to go charging right through that door. Some of our favorite replies were low-hanging fruit.

This global warming thing is really out of control.



140° at 6:00am in mid-November!? https://t.co/0xSxc5iMd5 — Tim Fritson (@TimFritson) November 14, 2023

Gotta watch those hundred-degree temperature swings. As a resident of Tornado Alley, we can attest to the theory of if you don't like the weather, just wait a bit.

This actually is pretty on-brand for a midwest fall day. https://t.co/i11MAxD3E3 — TeKCnoVillain (@Kevmendo509) November 14, 2023

This writer knows that KC is famous for its BBQ, but we didn't think it would be its residents being barbequed.

If it’s ok with you I’m sleeping in until 7 https://t.co/dbtHRVXkaM — Toxic Miscuelinity (@Dave_DelFavero) November 14, 2023

A perfectly understandable sentiment if you ask us.

Now that’s a cold front ! 😏 — marty jones (@martyjo82386200) November 14, 2023

We have seen several posts highlighting the 'Most Accurate' weather.

So much for the “most accurate” award this year — KUDudeinKC (@Jeff_Kennard) November 14, 2023

Certified most accurate according to weatherate — Patrick Dykes (@Patrick55636327) November 14, 2023

The Picture and GIF responses were on point as well.

Honestly, we'd be glaring the same way if that was our forecast.

Thankfully, that is one prediction that didn't come true. We love our meteorologists. Especially those of us who live where the weather is alternatively boring and terrifying. We've seen lives saved because of their warnings. We're also friends with several weather guys and know that most of them have a sense of humor about the unpredictability of weather prediction. Don't ever change.





