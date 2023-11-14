FLOTUS Announces Initiative on Women’s Health Research, Gender Policy Council and Twitter...
Kinda Warm This Morning, Isn't It?

Tertullianus  |  6:40 PM on November 14, 2023
Meme

Weather forecasters learned the problem with automatically generated posts this morning.

A few other users caught on as well.

Now, we've seen issues with the computer programs before, but it's always fun to dunk on the weatherman. After all, what other job could you keep and be wrong half of the time? (We know, it's not easy to predict the weather) We still remember the Fox 10 weatherman when the map went completely haywire live on the air. McKinney, TX recently went viral with a typo in the map putting the temp at a blistering 101,105 degrees.

So, when opportunity knocks, we're going to go charging right through that door. Some of our favorite replies were low-hanging fruit.

Gotta watch those hundred-degree temperature swings. As a resident of Tornado Alley, we can attest to the theory of if you don't like the weather, just wait a bit.

This writer knows that KC is famous for its BBQ, but we didn't think it would be its residents being barbequed.

A perfectly understandable sentiment if you ask us.

We have seen several posts highlighting the 'Most Accurate' weather.

The Picture and GIF responses were on point as well.

Honestly, we'd be glaring the same way if that was our forecast.

Thankfully, that is one prediction that didn't come true. We love our meteorologists. Especially those of us who live where the weather is alternatively boring and terrifying. We've seen lives saved because of their warnings. We're also friends with several weather guys and know that most of them have a sense of humor about the unpredictability of weather prediction. Don't ever change.


***

