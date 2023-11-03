Rashida Tlaib Doubles Down, Spits in Our Eye and Tells Us It's Raining:...
Rashida Tlaib Posts New Propaganda Video, Twitter Responds
JK Rowling on Pronouns in Court: 'State-Sanctioned Abuse'
Jeff Bezos Pressured to Remove Pro-Palestinian Merchandise from Amazon
'Graveyard of Palestinian Children.' Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ramps Up the Anti-Israel Rhetori...
'Won't Someone Think of the Children?' Cries WaPo in Defense of Book Bans......
School Spirit is Racist Now? Insane Middle School Principal Accuses 13-Year-Old of Wearing...
Jeff Bezos Announces Big Move
Dana Loesch (And Many Others) Decimate James Patterson for 'Weapons In The Hands...
Finally! Marvel Has Heard Your Demands, Announces New Deaf Native American Superhero...
Grab the Popcorn! Riley Gaines Gives a Masterclass on How to Shut Down...
Grand Jury Indicts Palestinian Illegal Alien on Gun Charges; Authorities Claim He Was...
Who Ya' Gonna' Call? Mysterious Green Ooze Bubbles Up From Under New York...
Who's the Boss? Biden Has 'Quietly' Had Obama Working on AI Policy Behind...

AP Project Discusses the Social Price of Gun Rights and Largely Ignores the Cost of That Right

Tertullianus  |  10:00 PM on November 03, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File

It should come as no surprise to you, dear readers, that the Associated Press has a certain bias in their reporting on guns and gun rights. Their latest project is, alas, no exception.

Advertisement

This writer waded through the collection of stories and was hardly shocked to find that the protection of civil liberties barely warranted a passing mention in the collection, and then, only to say that there is increasing tension, and to mention that a pastor in their first story is fighting the law in New York that prevents worshippers to also carry. We certainly wish Pastor Hardaway the best of luck in his suit against the state. The other 4 stories in this project could best be described as an appeal to emotion fallacy.

From the worship story, they then move on to the childhood story, specifically referring to the right of children to an education. While the statistics are often incomplete or even misleading according to both NPR, who reported on the 2015-2016 school year where of 235 reported incidents, only 11 were confirmed, and the FBI, in their threat assessment of the school shooter. Despite the sparse statistics, there is still a very real danger to our children that this writer feels could be alleviated by eliminating the 'gun-free' nature of the school and hardening the target.

The AP then moves to the very real problem of veteran suicide. The problem here is that the AP conflates the tool with the action. There are many times this writer has visited Mission 22's War at Home Memorial in Broken Arrow, OK. It is always a sobering visit. However, removing the guns from the equation does not necessarily reduce the risk of suicide. If you are a veteran and are experiencing one of your darkest days, please reach out however you can to your community, or at the very least, call 988 and press 1.

Recommended

Rashida Tlaib Doubles Down, Spits in Our Eye and Tells Us It's Raining: Nobody Likes That
Coucy
Advertisement

The safety at home story focuses on domestic violence while pushing for red flag laws, and the happiness story focuses on those who have lost friends and families to gun violence. While we mourn for those lost to any violence, we would argue that one of the best forms of protection for those at risk is a gun and the knowledge and skill to use it properly.

We know that you didn't click on this story to read one writer's take on gun rights and the slow erosion of them, so it will warm your heart to know that X responded in much the way we're used to.

To start with, the infamous 'Frog of Shame' handily ratioed the AP at 530:205 likes.

Then there were the rational takes.

Advertisement

There were some irrational takes. (Most of which haven't been included due to inappropriateness)

Thankfully, rationality seems to be winning the debate in the AP's replies and retweets. Hopefully, it wins in America too.


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: MEDIA SHOOTING GUN CONTROL DEBATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rashida Tlaib Doubles Down, Spits in Our Eye and Tells Us It's Raining: Nobody Likes That
Coucy
Dana Loesch (And Many Others) Decimate James Patterson for 'Weapons In The Hands Of Farm Boys' Take
Grateful Calvin
JK Rowling on Pronouns in Court: 'State-Sanctioned Abuse'
Amy Curtis
Grab the Popcorn! Riley Gaines Gives a Masterclass on How to Shut Down a Trans-Radical-Activist
ArtistAngie
Rashida Tlaib Posts New Propaganda Video, Twitter Responds
Coucy
School Spirit is Racist Now? Insane Middle School Principal Accuses 13-Year-Old of Wearing Blackface
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rashida Tlaib Doubles Down, Spits in Our Eye and Tells Us It's Raining: Nobody Likes That Coucy
Advertisement