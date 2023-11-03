AP Project Discusses the Social Price of Gun Rights and Largely Ignores the Cost of That Right

It should come as no surprise to you, dear readers, that the Associated Press has a certain bias in their reporting on guns and gun rights. Their latest project is, alas, no exception.

American identity is deeply grounded in the idea that everyone is entitled to certain rights and freedoms. But what happens when one of those civil liberties – the right to bear arms – prevails over the rest? https://t.co/yMAKUz0X4q pic.twitter.com/2ec6jyz1Sb — The Associated Press (@AP) November 3, 2023

This writer waded through the collection of stories and was hardly shocked to find that the protection of civil liberties barely warranted a passing mention in the collection, and then, only to say that there is increasing tension, and to mention that a pastor in their first story is fighting the law in New York that prevents worshippers to also carry. We certainly wish Pastor Hardaway the best of luck in his suit against the state. The other 4 stories in this project could best be described as an appeal to emotion fallacy.

From the worship story, they then move on to the childhood story, specifically referring to the right of children to an education. While the statistics are often incomplete or even misleading according to both NPR, who reported on the 2015-2016 school year where of 235 reported incidents, only 11 were confirmed, and the FBI, in their threat assessment of the school shooter. Despite the sparse statistics, there is still a very real danger to our children that this writer feels could be alleviated by eliminating the 'gun-free' nature of the school and hardening the target.

The AP then moves to the very real problem of veteran suicide. The problem here is that the AP conflates the tool with the action. There are many times this writer has visited Mission 22's War at Home Memorial in Broken Arrow, OK. It is always a sobering visit. However, removing the guns from the equation does not necessarily reduce the risk of suicide. If you are a veteran and are experiencing one of your darkest days, please reach out however you can to your community, or at the very least, call 988 and press 1.

The safety at home story focuses on domestic violence while pushing for red flag laws, and the happiness story focuses on those who have lost friends and families to gun violence. While we mourn for those lost to any violence, we would argue that one of the best forms of protection for those at risk is a gun and the knowledge and skill to use it properly.

We know that you didn't click on this story to read one writer's take on gun rights and the slow erosion of them, so it will warm your heart to know that X responded in much the way we're used to.

To start with, the infamous 'Frog of Shame' handily ratioed the AP at 530:205 likes.

Then there were the rational takes.

1) The vast majority of mass shootings happen in "gun free zones".



2) Why doesn't the AP report on the 2+ million crimes stopped/prevented every year by legal gun ownership?



The government/police cannot or will not protect us (see: Uvalde), so we must protect ourselves. — The Countess In Cowboy Boots (@LooneyOldLady) November 3, 2023

I feel my civil liberties are better protected by a firearm than they are the Government. Crime is out of control and they're not locking the criminals up. — Tom (@Tom88206311) November 3, 2023

The 2nd Amendment has nothing to do with "gun violence". It's about the right to self-defense, which is indeed the beginning of liberty. There's a reason it was the second one they thought of. — Torchiest -- e/acc (@Torchiest) November 3, 2023

There were some irrational takes. (Most of which haven't been included due to inappropriateness)

Guns don't protect rights, they endanger lives. Enough is enough. — imhodler (@iamhodler_) November 3, 2023

In America the right to kill trumps the right to life. — Juan Rivera, P.E. 🇵🇷 (@BoricuaEnMaui) November 3, 2023

Thankfully, rationality seems to be winning the debate in the AP's replies and retweets. Hopefully, it wins in America too.





