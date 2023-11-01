As Antisemitism Rages, London Mayor Targets ... Islamophobia?

Elon Musk on George Soros: He ‘Fundamentally Hates Humanity’
Tertullianus  |  10:45 PM on November 01, 2023

Well, we can see The Leftist talking points have gone out. Not only is the Biden Administration focused on Islamophobia, but the London mayor is as well.

Now we do believe that humanity is acting far more divided than ever, but we're not certain targeting Islamophobia while one's own police are tearing down posters of kidnapped Israelis in the name of unity is the best way to go about creating a kumbaya feeling. Essentially, it feels more like a touch of government-sanctioned antisemitism. Of course, the Lord Mayor shut down replies so he wouldn't have to directly see any responses, but that didn't stop him from being well and truly ratioed in the QTs.


That is very much the case.

We can't. This writer thinks that may have been his plan.

Willful ignorance appears to be the case here.

This user makes their point logically and succinctly. Of course, they will be ignored by the tolerant Left.

That does seem to be the only criterion for continued anger.

There were many, many more QTs that we could have included, but you, dear reader, get the picture. Crazily enough, this writer found no QTs in Sadiq's favor. We're pretty sure public sentiment is opposed to his and others across the globe's declarations against Islamophobia. London, might we suggest a mayor next time who has some sense of empathy and awareness of what is going on around them? Otherwise, we will have to say, as many in the QTs have said. 'London has fallen.'

***

Tags: ANTISEMITISM ISLAMOPHOBIA LONDON SADIQ KHAN

