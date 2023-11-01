As Antisemitism Rages, London Mayor Targets ... Islamophobia?

Well, we can see The Leftist talking points have gone out. Not only is the Biden Administration focused on Islamophobia, but the London mayor is as well.

In times of great crisis, we must never forget that we are more bonded by our shared values than divided by our differences.



This is London. The greatest, most diverse city in the world. There will always be those who seek to separate us—we must not allow them to succeed. 2/2 — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) November 1, 2023

Now we do believe that humanity is acting far more divided than ever, but we're not certain targeting Islamophobia while one's own police are tearing down posters of kidnapped Israelis in the name of unity is the best way to go about creating a kumbaya feeling. Essentially, it feels more like a touch of government-sanctioned antisemitism. Of course, the Lord Mayor shut down replies so he wouldn't have to directly see any responses, but that didn't stop him from being well and truly ratioed in the QTs.

People in his city are tearing down posters showing kidnapped Israelis, he's fine with it, and then we get this: https://t.co/kTaCAesurf — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 1, 2023

At the time this divisive person has the police in London taking down missing posters of children, he wants to gas light you as well. https://t.co/pNgS8MsnKy pic.twitter.com/INudyXLPw8 — Jake Bitton (@Jake789632) November 1, 2023





That is very much the case.

How can we "collectively" condemn anything when you restrict replies? https://t.co/S8EhGm4BmW — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 1, 2023

We can't. This writer thinks that may have been his plan.

"A number of communities". One community, mayor. The Jewish one. You can't even say who the hate crimes are against, can you? https://t.co/HwOtcQSdp8 — Chanah Angelica Kamen (@AngelicaKamen) November 2, 2023

Willful ignorance appears to be the case here.

The ‘Who can reply’ restriction applies to the imposition of an entire month dedicated to awareness of ‘Islamophobia’.



Spending taxpayers money on a nonsense that isn’t required by law, recognised in our constitution or democratically demanded. Get rid of this crap. https://t.co/zUssdLSosC — Obs (@OpineTamed) November 1, 2023

This user makes their point logically and succinctly. Of course, they will be ignored by the tolerant Left.

Jews, make sure not to trigger them by staying alive. #IslamophobiaAwarenessMonth https://t.co/duyT8ppUFb — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) November 1, 2023

That does seem to be the only criterion for continued anger.

There were many, many more QTs that we could have included, but you, dear reader, get the picture. Crazily enough, this writer found no QTs in Sadiq's favor. We're pretty sure public sentiment is opposed to his and others across the globe's declarations against Islamophobia. London, might we suggest a mayor next time who has some sense of empathy and awareness of what is going on around them? Otherwise, we will have to say, as many in the QTs have said. 'London has fallen.'

