Politico Reaches for Interesting Heights (Or Lows; You Decide)

Tertullianus  |  4:10 PM on October 31, 2023
Townhall Media

No matter how much you hate the news media, it's not enough. (Present company excluded, of course) Apparently, the internet is obsessed with one question.

Now, we're not sure about the internet, but the media certainly is. The Desantis campaign put their boot down on Politico Magazine in their reply.

DeSantis’ campaign denies the allegation that he’s wearing lifts. On Monday, DeSantis told podcast host Patrick Bet-David that his boots are 'just standard, off-the-rack Lucchese boots.' In an email to POLITICO Magazine, DeSantis’ press secretary, Bryan Griffin, writes, 'Considering the fact that Politico Magazine admittedly spent money to consult ‘boot experts’ to run this hit piece on DeSantis tells you all you need to know about their ‘journalism.’ The governor doesn’t pad his boots, but if he ever needed anything to line a pet cage or fold up and wedge under a table leg, that would be the highest and best use for Politico Magazine.' (To be clear, POLITICO Magazine did not compensate any of the boot makers quoted in this story. Also, POLITICO Magazine does not appear in print. —Ed.)

X also rose to the occasion with some unique replies and QTs.

We can go to the web archive and see how he was listed on the Yale Baseball team roster. Last we checked, baseball players don't wear boots.

Well, look at that!

Overall, it appears that the ACTUAL pulse of the internet regarding this groundbreaking story is a resounding 'meh.'

Trust us; we know that this isn't the best time to be a men's fashion writer, but this isn't the gotcha you think it is.

Why do we care? At this point, we'd be better off printing out the story to line our parrot's cage with than actually reading it again.

We aren't alone, apparently.

Ultimately, there is very little difference between the 'media' and losers.

***

