Telegraph Inadvertently Proves Orwell’s Point in Hit Piece Worthy of 1984 Newspeak

Tertullianus  |  4:00 PM on October 19, 2023
Meme screenshot

There are occasionally posts that get missed when they are initially posted. These are the posts that start out bad and get worse. This writer is unsure how this particular one made that list, given that he follows the Telegraph specifically because of their notoriously bad takes.

The Telegraph tries to cancel Orwell for crimethink. Now, if you ask us, that may be the most ironic thing ever posted. Apparently, according to the book, Wifedom, by Anna Funder, Orwell's attitudes are expressed through his fictional characters.

We are on record as stating that 1984 is not an instruction manual, but the current 'woke' ideology consistently tries to use it as such.

The replies and QTs for this post are gold, but the icing on the proverbial cake is the Community note pointing out the utter lack of evidence for the assertion. (As if Leftists would let lack of evidence stand in the way of a particular narrative.)

You knew that Elon would have to step into this fray, didn't you?

That one appears to come directly from the Leftist playbook.

Ultimately, we're not sure that Orwell is cancellable. The more they try, the more his books seem prophetic.

Some of this writer's favorites had to chime in as well.

Yet more people enjoyed dunking on the Telegraph's tone-deaf take on Orwell.

We're pretty sure there was too, Adrian. If only we could remember the author's name.

Irony, thy name is Telegraph ... or something like that anyway.



***

