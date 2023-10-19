Telegraph Inadvertently Proves Orwell’s Point in Hit Piece Worthy of 1984 Newspeak

There are occasionally posts that get missed when they are initially posted. These are the posts that start out bad and get worse. This writer is unsure how this particular one made that list, given that he follows the Telegraph specifically because of their notoriously bad takes.

Advertisement

George Orwell was ‘sadistic, misogynistic, homophobic and sometimes violent’ https://t.co/GAps4MA8pM — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 15, 2023

The Telegraph tries to cancel Orwell for crimethink. Now, if you ask us, that may be the most ironic thing ever posted. Apparently, according to the book, Wifedom, by Anna Funder, Orwell's attitudes are expressed through his fictional characters.

We are on record as stating that 1984 is not an instruction manual, but the current 'woke' ideology consistently tries to use it as such.

The replies and QTs for this post are gold, but the icing on the proverbial cake is the Community note pointing out the utter lack of evidence for the assertion. (As if Leftists would let lack of evidence stand in the way of a particular narrative.)

Would you like a free T-shirt? pic.twitter.com/x0hRnn7zQP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2023

You knew that Elon would have to step into this fray, didn't you?

Wait. We're cancelling Orwell now?



I didn't have that one on my bingo card. 🙄 — 🎃 Nosferatu-Trish 🎃 (@wtffiles) October 17, 2023

“the past is whatever the Party chooses to make it...the essential act of the Party is to use conscious deception while retaining the firmness of purpose that goes with complete honesty. To tell deliberate lies while genuinely believing in them...”



1984

George Orwell — Equality 7-2521 (@Equality7d2521) October 16, 2023

That one appears to come directly from the Leftist playbook.

Ultimately, we're not sure that Orwell is cancellable. The more they try, the more his books seem prophetic.

You left out correct and prophetic. — Hyde Von Zarovich (@TheSpergScholar) October 16, 2023

Some of this writer's favorites had to chime in as well.

Now the media is trying to cancel Orwell 🤣 https://t.co/9DxdiH7HJK — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) October 16, 2023

Uh oh, was he a little too anti-authoritarian for the current crop of socialists? https://t.co/l0LdBc2VhR — Dave Gordon (@Gordon_Kushner) October 17, 2023

Yet more people enjoyed dunking on the Telegraph's tone-deaf take on Orwell.

The Newspeak now wants to silent Orwell, because Orwell has exposed the Globalists.



Everyone needs to get '1984' and 'Animal Farm' books, and read them if you haven't already. https://t.co/VuK8G1VtsZ — Navy⚓Brat (@_NavyBrat) October 16, 2023

Advertisement

They’re trying to cancel Orwell.



Pretty sure there was a book that warned us about something like this. https://t.co/TcrMdvrKWg — Adrian Norman (@AdrianNormanDC) October 17, 2023

We're pretty sure there was too, Adrian. If only we could remember the author's name.

Irony, thy name is Telegraph ... or something like that anyway.









***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!