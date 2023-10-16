Venezuela Promises to Have Free and Fair Elections in Exchange for Fewer Sanctions. X Has Doubts.

A pair of people familiar with talks between Venezuela and the US have said that a deal has been reached wherein the communist dictatorship will have internationally monitored free and competitive elections next year in exchange for reduced sanctions on the OPEC member's petroleum production. The Washington Post announced the deal to X on Monday morning with a two-post thread stating that the deal is to be announced after a separate agreement between the socialist state and the opposition on Tuesday in Barbados.

The sanctions relief is to be announced after the socialist government of Nicolás Maduro and the U.S.-backed Venezuelan opposition sign a separate agreement in Barbados on Tuesday. https://t.co/EBvAzjHTWH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 16, 2023

The doubts expressed by X seem to be in regard to both the article itself and the despot's trustworthiness.

Examples of the former include this gem.

This is a dishonest framing. Venezuela is getting sanctions relief because they're accepting deportation flights. Just because they didn't announce both decisions on the same day doesn't mean they're not tied together. Spare me your concern for free elections in Venezuela. https://t.co/GaAq1K7qqh — Jon Papavaritis (@papavaritis) October 16, 2023

The overwhelming majority doubt Maduro's transparency.

Easing the sanctions/ a freer presidential election would be great news from Venezuelans. The current stalemate benefits no one.



A 'freer election' wouldn't mean free elections though. Venezuela would remain an autocracy, but the opportunity for popular pressure would be there. https://t.co/6pASZtCuBA — Raul Sanchez Urribarri (@rasurri) October 16, 2023

Jajajajajajajajajajajajajajajajjajajajajajajjajajajaj#Nicaragua.



Negociar con terroristas y narcotraficantes. Real Politik. https://t.co/uhol6YjjrG — Cte. Sóngoro Cosongo (G.F.E.420)🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿 (@TheodoreReiks) October 16, 2023

The Spanish there states, 'Negotiate with terrorists and drug dealers. Real Politik.'

The real question on everyone's mind seems to be this.

Who believes Venezuelan’s government? — Jesus Colmenarez (@chuo_castillo) October 16, 2023

Biden is just trying to decrease the price of gas before the next elections 😂😂😂… Maduro is not going to change anything that would make him lose power! — Michael A. (@Michael20159303) October 16, 2023

That might indeed be the case. This writer chooses to take a wait-and-see approach. We trust Maduro about as far as we could throw him. (Based on the last visit to the gym, that's not very far.) We trust the Biden Administration just a little more. We'll see what happens tomorrow in Barbados. We would prefer to see the sanctions partially lifted AFTER the elections rather than before. It's just too easy for the government to back out of that agreement as they have backed out of many others.

The story received more interactions from those sharing it outside of the Washington Post's own posts.

Did he pinky swear? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 16, 2023

When it comes down to it, Oilfield Rando sums up our thoughts quite well.

Removing sanctions for PROMISES. As our grandfather was fond of saying, 'piss in one hand and promise in the other, and see which one fills up first.'





