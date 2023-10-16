You Kiss Your Mother With That Mouth? Massachusetts Board Member Gets Salty With...
Where’s Kamala? VP No-Show in Biden/Harris Photo-Op
Again: Axios Shows Cities in Red States Have the Highest Gun Homicide Rates
Israel REJECTS Zelenskyy's Request for an Official Visit
Jesse Kelly DRAGS Janet Yellen for Saying We Can 'Afford Two Wars'
'60 Minutes' Adds up the Bill for Flying Illegal Immigrants to Martha's Vineyard
Do-do-do-do-do: Video Apparently Shows Hamas Captives Being Tortured by 'Baby Shark' Like...
Light 'Em Up: Rand Paul Promises to Stop Biden Admin From Funding ......
Holy YIKES! You'll Need SCUBA Gear to Dive Down and View the Latest...
Shocker: Green ‘Carbon Offsetting Firm’ a Giant Scam
Kevin McCarthy Throws His Support Behind Jim Jordan
Former Israeli PM Slaps Down British Guest for Blaming Israel for Gazans’ Troubles
Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, and Other Anti-Semites' Official Call for a Ceasefire is...
Texas Building Walls with Mexico ... ALL the Mexicos, Old and New

Venezuela Promises to Have Free and Fair Elections in Exchange for Fewer Sanctions. X Has Doubts.

Tertullianus  |  7:45 PM on October 16, 2023
AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos

A pair of people familiar with talks between Venezuela and the US have said that a deal has been reached wherein the communist dictatorship will have internationally monitored free and competitive elections next year in exchange for reduced sanctions on the OPEC member's petroleum production. The Washington Post announced the deal to X on Monday morning with a two-post thread stating that the deal is to be announced after a separate agreement between the socialist state and the opposition on Tuesday in Barbados.

Advertisement

The doubts expressed by X seem to be in regard to both the article itself and the despot's trustworthiness.

Examples of the former include this gem.

The overwhelming majority doubt Maduro's transparency.

Recommended

You Kiss Your Mother With That Mouth? Massachusetts Board Member Gets Salty With Town Resident
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The Spanish there states, 'Negotiate with terrorists and drug dealers. Real Politik.'

The real question on everyone's mind seems to be this.

That might indeed be the case. This writer chooses to take a wait-and-see approach. We trust Maduro about as far as we could throw him. (Based on the last visit to the gym, that's not very far.) We trust the Biden Administration just a little more. We'll see what happens tomorrow in Barbados. We would prefer to see the sanctions partially lifted AFTER the elections rather than before. It's just too easy for the government to back out of that agreement as they have backed out of many others.

The story received more interactions from those sharing it outside of the Washington Post's own posts.

When it comes down to it, Oilfield Rando sums up our thoughts quite well.

Advertisement

Removing sanctions for PROMISES. As our grandfather was fond of saying, 'piss in one hand and promise in the other, and see which one fills up first.'


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ELECTIONS SOCIALIST VENEZUELA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Kiss Your Mother With That Mouth? Massachusetts Board Member Gets Salty With Town Resident
Grateful Calvin
Again: Axios Shows Cities in Red States Have the Highest Gun Homicide Rates
Brett T.
Jesse Kelly DRAGS Janet Yellen for Saying We Can 'Afford Two Wars'
Amy Curtis
Where’s Kamala? VP No-Show in Biden/Harris Photo-Op
Coucy
Shocker: Green ‘Carbon Offsetting Firm’ a Giant Scam
Amy Curtis
Trump posts 'PRESIDENTIAL OLYMPICS' video and it's quite hilarious (Biden won't laugh, but still...)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Kiss Your Mother With That Mouth? Massachusetts Board Member Gets Salty With Town Resident Grateful Calvin
Advertisement