Monsters are real: Hamas shows video of their terrorists using Israeli infants as...
WI Democrat David Considine says girls should just 'work harder' if losing to...
These Comments From the BLM Founder Are Making People Wake Up
Comedian Has a Hilarious Message for Pro-Palestine Activists
Biden ignored all questions about US hostages in Gaza on way to Philly...
'You Should Be Ashamed': Reporter Calls Out Karine Jean-Pierre for Having a Secret...
Iowahawk just needs 1 perfect tweet to sum up REPUGNANT behavior of college...
Horrific! China confirms Israeli diplomat working in Beijing stabbed during advertised 'Da...
The View's Sonny Hostin says the US has its own version of Hamas
WOW: Fairfax County School Board member Abrar Omeish opposes moment of silence for...
Sarah Silverman takes time out of her busy schedule to CRAP all over...
Receipt-filled thread takes TROLLS accusing Ben Shapiro of posting fake pic of 'charred...
Here's the current status of the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (what could POSSIBLY...
Perfect, hilariously SPECTACULAR thread shows the 72 virgins terrorists are gifted after d...

Ex-Leftist comments on both sides-ism for current Israeli situation. X responds

Tertullianus  |  6:00 PM on October 13, 2023
Twitter - Hananya Naftali

Self-described individualist and ex-woke/Leftist, Kiyah Willis, had some things to say today on X. Her tweets are usually good, but this one was a great repudiation of both-sides-ism in the current Israel/Hamas situation. Because it was full of logic and well thought out, Leftist X had some things to say.

Advertisement

First, her tweet:

The hidden part of her tweet reads as follows:

Hamas surprise attacked a music festival and mostly targetted civilians while telling their own citizens not to evacuate so they could use them as human shields Israel cares about civilians. Hamas does not If you are really treating 'both sides' as morally equivalent, you are either uninformed (do some research) or beyond morally corrupted

The replies are just as unhinged as you would expect.

It's a bit more like a gaping chasm than a cigarette paper if you ask this writer.

The bad you're describing here, John, we would lay entirely at the feet of Hamas, you know, the ones locating military targets next to residential buildings and using babies as human shields.

Recommended

Monsters are real: Hamas shows video of their terrorists using Israeli infants as shields
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

 

We'd like to think that providing the people who have in their government charter the eradication of your people water and electricity to be one form of care, as well as the employment of non-terrorist Palestinians in many roles.

Livingroom furniture person forgets that in order to stop a conflict, one has to make it more painful to continue the conflict than to stop it.

Why would Hamas locate military operations in a hospital?

Luckily most of the responses and QTs to Ms Willis's post were smarter than that and agreed with her point, as does this writer. There can be no moral equivalence between Israel, who has been immensely patient with Gaza to the point of completely withdrawing all settlers and Israelis from the borders of Gaza in 2005, and Hamas, an organization devoted to the utter destruction of Israel and, need we remind you, the legitimate government of the Palestinian people after being voted in.

Advertisement

That is the million-dollar question. Most people know that if the Palestinians laid down their weapons today, there would be peace. If Israel laid down their weapons, there'd be no Israel. That, dear readers, is the sad truth of the region.


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT LEFTIST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monsters are real: Hamas shows video of their terrorists using Israeli infants as shields
Grateful Calvin
WI Democrat David Considine says girls should just 'work harder' if losing to biological males in sports
ArtistAngie
PoliMath takes Harvard students who celebrated dead Jews now begging for MERCY APART in BRUTAL thread
Sam J.
These Comments From the BLM Founder Are Making People Wake Up
Twitchy Video
Comedian Has a Hilarious Message for Pro-Palestine Activists
Twitchy Video
Megyn Kelly NOT having much sympathy for 'vile Jew-hater' Prof. Nina Farnia whining about death threats
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monsters are real: Hamas shows video of their terrorists using Israeli infants as shields Grateful Calvin
Advertisement