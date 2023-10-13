Ex-Leftist comments on both sides-ism for current Israeli situation. X responds

Self-described individualist and ex-woke/Leftist, Kiyah Willis, had some things to say today on X. Her tweets are usually good, but this one was a great repudiation of both-sides-ism in the current Israel/Hamas situation. Because it was full of logic and well thought out, Leftist X had some things to say.

First, her tweet:

'BuT bOtH sIdEs ArE eQuAlLy BaD'



Israel gave Palestinians a warning to leave a war zone before they attacked because they want to kill terrorists, not civilians



Hamas surprise attacked a music festival and mostly targetted civilians while telling their own citizens not to… — Kiyah Willis (@kiyahwillis) October 13, 2023

The hidden part of her tweet reads as follows:

Hamas surprise attacked a music festival and mostly targetted civilians while telling their own citizens not to evacuate so they could use them as human shields Israel cares about civilians. Hamas does not If you are really treating 'both sides' as morally equivalent, you are either uninformed (do some research) or beyond morally corrupted

The replies are just as unhinged as you would expect.

Ha ha - that's it, that's the cigarette paper between moral superiority and evil - giving a warning that you're about to reduce people to a pink mist? — Everybody look - whats goin' down? (@JamilliaReign) October 13, 2023

It's a bit more like a gaping chasm than a cigarette paper if you ask this writer.

It doesn’t have to be equally bad to be bad.



And justifying bad at any level is just wrong. But please continue to explain why it’s ok for some children to die to bombs but not others be beheaded.



I guess some dead kids aren’t equally as dead. — John Cobb 🐇 (@acutelilbnny) October 13, 2023

The bad you're describing here, John, we would lay entirely at the feet of Hamas, you know, the ones locating military targets next to residential buildings and using babies as human shields.

How much has Israel cared for the well-being of Palestinian civilians over the past 75 years?



Attempting to summarize the compassion of one side or the other based on the past week is irrelevant to the broader conversation. — John Ham (@johnhammerstix) October 13, 2023

We'd like to think that providing the people who have in their government charter the eradication of your people water and electricity to be one form of care, as well as the employment of non-terrorist Palestinians in many roles.

Look at the death counts over the years and the side you think is less bad doesn’t appear that way. — Couch (@Couchcouchman) October 13, 2023

Livingroom furniture person forgets that in order to stop a conflict, one has to make it more painful to continue the conflict than to stop it.

Why would a place only trying to defend themselves bomb a hospital after injuring/killing thousands? pic.twitter.com/ze80qDEXJc — Always on-call (@inallcreashun) October 13, 2023

Why would Hamas locate military operations in a hospital?

Luckily most of the responses and QTs to Ms Willis's post were smarter than that and agreed with her point, as does this writer. There can be no moral equivalence between Israel, who has been immensely patient with Gaza to the point of completely withdrawing all settlers and Israelis from the borders of Gaza in 2005, and Hamas, an organization devoted to the utter destruction of Israel and, need we remind you, the legitimate government of the Palestinian people after being voted in.

The postmodernists seek to make this attack as abstract as possible is obvious. Those abstractions seek to obscure the reality. To those who speak in these abstractions I ask: what specific actions do you think Israel is permitted to engage in to defend themselves against Hamas? — Cheese Babitz 🇺🇦🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@CheeseBladeAU) October 13, 2023

That is the million-dollar question. Most people know that if the Palestinians laid down their weapons today, there would be peace. If Israel laid down their weapons, there'd be no Israel. That, dear readers, is the sad truth of the region.





