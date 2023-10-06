Constitution says no, Senator. Tammy Duckworth shares fantasy of an America WITHOUT your...
District court issues ruling on child gender reassignment surgery ban

Tertullianus  |  6:30 PM on October 06, 2023

Oklahoma Governor, Kevin Stitt delivered good news to Oklahoma parents today.

His statement, only slightly longer than the tweet, itself, reads as follows:

I am pleased with the court's decision to uphold Oklahoma's common sense law protecting children from dangerous, permanent sex change surgeries. Here in Oklahoma, we protect our kids. Plain and simple.

This writer tends to agree with the governor in this respect. Children deserve protection and generally are not suited for making permanent, life-altering decisions.

The court decision appears to be a complete repudiation of the plaintiffs' arguments in all regards. The law is not discriminatory in nature except as it relates to age, as the only procedures banned are sex changing procedures for minor children. There are provisions in place that allow for hormonal treatment for the purely physiological condition of precocious puberty as well as gender affirming care for adults who are better suited to making those decisions for themselves.

From the court decision: 'Because Plaintiffs have failed to show a likelihood of success on the merits of each of their constitutional claims, their request for injunctive relief must be denied.'

Of course, X had to have its say.

The tweets in the replies weren't one-sided either. (Would you be reading about them if they were?)

Ah yes, the 'everyone who disagrees is a Nazi' defense.

Umm, there are at least five. They're listed as plaintiffs in the case.

We doubt that the personal beliefs of the governor played into this decision.

Several people tried to make this about something else entirely, posting news stories of coaches who were alleged to have gone too far with discipline or encouraged a toxic environment. Others tried to make the argument that the government should not be involved.

And the inevitable school shooting link attempt.

Ultimately, it was a good day for the great state of Oklahoma. It's a step in the right direction. Children are still protected from permanently life-altering decisions that they are not yet prepared to make. We know that this ruling will be appealed, so we'll keep a close eye on it and keep you, dear reader, apprised of any further developments.


***

