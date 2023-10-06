District court issues ruling on child gender reassignment surgery ban

Oklahoma Governor, Kevin Stitt delivered good news to Oklahoma parents today.

A district court just upheld Oklahoma's ban on sex change surgeries for minors.



In Oklahoma, we protect our children. Plain and simple.



My full statement: https://t.co/Sm3o8HlH2p — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) October 6, 2023

His statement, only slightly longer than the tweet, itself, reads as follows:

I am pleased with the court's decision to uphold Oklahoma's common sense law protecting children from dangerous, permanent sex change surgeries. Here in Oklahoma, we protect our kids. Plain and simple.

This writer tends to agree with the governor in this respect. Children deserve protection and generally are not suited for making permanent, life-altering decisions.

The court decision appears to be a complete repudiation of the plaintiffs' arguments in all regards. The law is not discriminatory in nature except as it relates to age, as the only procedures banned are sex changing procedures for minor children. There are provisions in place that allow for hormonal treatment for the purely physiological condition of precocious puberty as well as gender affirming care for adults who are better suited to making those decisions for themselves.

From the court decision: 'Because Plaintiffs have failed to show a likelihood of success on the merits of each of their constitutional claims, their request for injunctive relief must be denied.'

Of course, X had to have its say.

YES!!!!!!!!!! Finally some sanity in this world. https://t.co/wMC74aIfNq — O. K. L. A. H. O. M. A. (@GAYn0KC) October 6, 2023

Thank you Governor!! — T (@bdog731) October 6, 2023

Nothing permanent should be done till the age of 18 years old . — Susie Tharp (@tharp_susie) October 6, 2023

The tweets in the replies weren't one-sided either. (Would you be reading about them if they were?)

Keep on Nazi'ing Kev — Brandon Almeida (@TU_BLA) October 6, 2023

Ah yes, the 'everyone who disagrees is a Nazi' defense.

Provide one example of a minor receiving a sex change surgery in Oklahoma. I'll wait. — MamaJSaidSo (@ReagleJulie) October 6, 2023

Umm, there are at least five. They're listed as plaintiffs in the case.

“In Oklahoma, we make it sure that everyone aligns with the personal beliefs of our elected officials. Plain and simple” — TulsaFlagMagnets (@TulsaFlagMag) October 6, 2023

We doubt that the personal beliefs of the governor played into this decision.

Several people tried to make this about something else entirely, posting news stories of coaches who were alleged to have gone too far with discipline or encouraged a toxic environment. Others tried to make the argument that the government should not be involved.

Weird. It’s almost like it’s not the government’s business. — Adria B. (@adria_bowman) October 6, 2023

Gotta love the big government Republicans. What other rights will you be taking away from parents of LGBTQ+ youth? — Michele 🌺 (@Michele_Joli) October 6, 2023

And the inevitable school shooting link attempt.

*Does not apply to shooting in schools, because the Constitution is vague. — Derek (@arsyvarsy) October 6, 2023

Ultimately, it was a good day for the great state of Oklahoma. It's a step in the right direction. Children are still protected from permanently life-altering decisions that they are not yet prepared to make. We know that this ruling will be appealed, so we'll keep a close eye on it and keep you, dear reader, apprised of any further developments.





***

