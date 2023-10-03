Death penalty for child r*pists goes into effect in Florida, sort of

Now what? All eyes are on House Republicans as they seek compromise on...
Tertullianus  |  8:20 PM on October 03, 2023

We make fun of Florida a lot. Florida Man, after all, has become a consistent theme for some crazy stuff. One thing that the state has done right, though is conservatism. They were among the first states to open up in 2020 for the event that shall not be named. They have instituted laws that protect children and parents. And now they have legislated the ability to use capital punishment on those who would harm children in the worst possible way.

Of course, we know that just because it is law doesn't necessarily mean that it will be used immediately. First, the higher courts' rulings on the matter as a violation of the Eighth Amendment will need to be reversed. That said, it is to be hoped that these criminals will soon face the ultimate punishment for a crime which this writer counts as worse than murder, as, with a murder, the victim is only dead once, while a victim of sexual assault essentially dies every day for years, even with therapy.

X had its say as usual.

Most of the replies fell under the 'why not every rape?' category.

A large number of engagements are from users wanting laws like this implemented everywhere.

The vast majority are behind this law and laws like it.

This being X, though, there were some who opposed this.

Some took to the 'slippery slope' logical fallacy to make their point that somehow punishing pedophiles means the governor is bad.

Some actually made real points through actual logic.

Some made logical points a bit more, shall we say, colorfully.

This writer will let you, dear reader, find those tweets, as they used language that we don't use in our stories.

Some tried to use this law to score points against the Republican Party.

Others reached across political lines.

All in all, this writer believes that this is a net positive for Florida, even if it is currently more of a performance than an actual law with teeth. Hopefully the higher courts will reverse course for these heinous crimes and allow laws like Florida's to go into effect soon.

