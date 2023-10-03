Death penalty for child r*pists goes into effect in Florida, sort of

We make fun of Florida a lot. Florida Man, after all, has become a consistent theme for some crazy stuff. One thing that the state has done right, though is conservatism. They were among the first states to open up in 2020 for the event that shall not be named. They have instituted laws that protect children and parents. And now they have legislated the ability to use capital punishment on those who would harm children in the worst possible way.

New Florida law allowing the death penalty for adults who rape children under 12 is now in effect. pic.twitter.com/x4z7DZPyBL — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 3, 2023

Of course, we know that just because it is law doesn't necessarily mean that it will be used immediately. First, the higher courts' rulings on the matter as a violation of the Eighth Amendment will need to be reversed. That said, it is to be hoped that these criminals will soon face the ultimate punishment for a crime which this writer counts as worse than murder, as, with a murder, the victim is only dead once, while a victim of sexual assault essentially dies every day for years, even with therapy.

X had its say as usual.

Most of the replies fell under the 'why not every rape?' category.

I support it but why not rapist in general…..? https://t.co/Wtpe8pdJjS — Cam (@cameronalen13) October 3, 2023

How about for people that r*pe literally anybody? — bro zak (@nobarkchip) October 3, 2023

A large number of engagements are from users wanting laws like this implemented everywhere.

Good. Now let's law for the whole country. The criminals are not scared of the punishments if they get caught. This is a step in the right direction. We need more though. — Kosmokazee (@Kosmo1978) October 3, 2023

This should be a federal law tbh but still what a W for Florida!! — Goldy-RiSA 🌺🥮 (@GoldyRiSA) October 3, 2023

The vast majority are behind this law and laws like it.

Enter the FO after the FA https://t.co/69oSEvbmq8 — Relentless_Mikey (@Relentles_Mikey) October 3, 2023

This being X, though, there were some who opposed this.

Some took to the 'slippery slope' logical fallacy to make their point that somehow punishing pedophiles means the governor is bad.

just remember who they think pedophiles are. lgbtq+ community. technically if a parent "subjects their child" to sex reassignment treatment then they are a "pedophile" & can get jail time we only have some time left until they get the death penalty as well. https://t.co/RQCPudC4zw — jack 🎧 (@jacksonline13) October 3, 2023

Some actually made real points through actual logic.

bad idea.



statistically, most people who rape children are either relatives or family friends. children will now hesitate to report their abusers cuz they wouldn’t want em to be killed



spiteful people could also coerce a child to falsely accuse someone of rape…to get revenge https://t.co/WmMNNCOmFd — slickshady never broke again (@thesarfo1) October 3, 2023

Some made logical points a bit more, shall we say, colorfully.

This writer will let you, dear reader, find those tweets, as they used language that we don't use in our stories.

Some tried to use this law to score points against the Republican Party.

Brave of Republicans to risk losing their base to lethal injections https://t.co/Nc6zRyxbp5 — Conspookatorial Templates (@mynamehear) October 3, 2023

Others reached across political lines.

The ONLY thing I think we can agree on across political lines. https://t.co/eMRbYjPmCg — Ab•$croll™ (@ApRaider) October 3, 2023

All in all, this writer believes that this is a net positive for Florida, even if it is currently more of a performance than an actual law with teeth. Hopefully the higher courts will reverse course for these heinous crimes and allow laws like Florida's to go into effect soon.

***

