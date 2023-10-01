That's gonna be a big fat NO: David Frum ROASTED after suggesting Congress...
Goodest boi bites owner. X responds as it should

Tertullianus  |  5:10 PM on October 01, 2023

We realize this isn't exactly 'news' per se. It is noteworthy, though based on the responses and engagement for this story.

We'll be perfectly honest and transparent. Many of us at Twitchy have and adore dogs, so when given the chance to share a tail (see what we did there?) about a good boi, this writer couldn't sit and stay on the story. (Shoutout to VooDoo, Trixie, Casper, Meeko, Dixie, Buster, Lady, Lizzy and Bae)

Dalbodog shared the story of Zackary Pate and his dog Ruger to his timeline.

The rest of the tweet reads:

 he ran around me like trying to avoid me. I turned to grab him and he had a copper head backed against a log and he tried to kill him till I got a stick to finish him off. Literally almost filled my eyes with tears knowing he risked his life to save me. I literally sat down with him and held him. This guy is by far my guardian. Best dog ever award goes to this guy. Rather have this cut that the bite from that copperhead any day. Thankful for my best friend. Credit: Zackary Pate

Knowing that the stories posted to his timeline often come from other sources, we had to seek this one out, first to check the veracity, and second because we wanted to make sure that the original poster gets the credit that is due. To that end, we tracked this story down to WVTM13 and Tuscaloosa, AL.

If one wants to feel good about man's best friend, one just has to look at the engagement on this post.

As if this writer needed another reason to dislike cucumbers.

This writer has a chocolate lab, and Carrie has told no lies here.

Certainly a good girl, Will.

We don't want to find out, thank you very much!

Reason number 856 to have a dog.

The common theme throughout the engagements could be boiled down to these four words:

Nope. We don't.

***

