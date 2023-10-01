Goodest boi bites owner. X responds as it should

We realize this isn't exactly 'news' per se. It is noteworthy, though based on the responses and engagement for this story.

We'll be perfectly honest and transparent. Many of us at Twitchy have and adore dogs, so when given the chance to share a tail (see what we did there?) about a good boi, this writer couldn't sit and stay on the story. (Shoutout to VooDoo, Trixie, Casper, Meeko, Dixie, Buster, Lady, Lizzy and Bae)

Dalbodog shared the story of Zackary Pate and his dog Ruger to his timeline.

Well Ruger saved me a hospital trip maybe even my life. He has never bitten me beside playing but today while walking the lake as we always do he became pretty aggressive nipping at me then wrapped my leg and his dew claws really dig in I turned to scold him and he ran around me… pic.twitter.com/OvxkgVczbz — The Dalbo Dog (@Dalbodog) October 1, 2023

The rest of the tweet reads:

he ran around me like trying to avoid me. I turned to grab him and he had a copper head backed against a log and he tried to kill him till I got a stick to finish him off. Literally almost filled my eyes with tears knowing he risked his life to save me. I literally sat down with him and held him. This guy is by far my guardian. Best dog ever award goes to this guy. Rather have this cut that the bite from that copperhead any day. Thankful for my best friend. Credit: Zackary Pate

Knowing that the stories posted to his timeline often come from other sources, we had to seek this one out, first to check the veracity, and second because we wanted to make sure that the original poster gets the credit that is due. To that end, we tracked this story down to WVTM13 and Tuscaloosa, AL.

If one wants to feel good about man's best friend, one just has to look at the engagement on this post.

'Snakes? Not on my watch!' pic.twitter.com/XU01G34c4j — Mark Ambler of Cain 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@VeteranGamerUK) October 1, 2023

Always smell for cucumbers. Copperheads have a strong cucumber odor. Good dog! — rbloxston (@rabloxston) October 1, 2023

As if this writer needed another reason to dislike cucumbers.

I love my beautiful Labrador to bits, but I genuinely think she’d sell me for a biscuit 😂 pic.twitter.com/jAz2Jkhi0g — carrie shorten (@CarrieShorten1) October 1, 2023

This writer has a chocolate lab, and Carrie has told no lies here.

Amazing. She fought a coyote not too long ago. Broke its leg. Years ago she’d have killed but she’s an old girl now with fight left pic.twitter.com/wnfqJVsBBm — Will Hancock (@WilliamHancock) October 1, 2023

Certainly a good girl, Will.

As someome who was bitten by a copperhead as a teen and was in the hospital for several days as a result, I can tell you Ruger saved you a lot of pain/discomfort.



Way to go, Ruger!!!🎉🎉😜 — Adventures in Cemetery Hopping (@TraciRylands) October 1, 2023

We don't want to find out, thank you very much!

I had a blond huskie and one day 15 yrs ago everyone I have him a hug he would hit inside of neck throat area and I said I better go to doctor and sure enough I had thyroid and Graves’ disease. He saved me😢❤️ — Blanche Swarbrick (@rrjjs1_blanche) October 1, 2023

Reason number 856 to have a dog.

The common theme throughout the engagements could be boiled down to these four words:

Nope. We don't.

***

