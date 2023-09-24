David Hogg argues for Biden’s re-election because he 'was once a young person' and other dumb reasons

Everyone's favorite Harvard graduate, David Hogg, seems to be simping harder for Biden than ever with his latest 'brag' on 'young people.'

Young people voted for Biden in record numbers here’s the result so far:



-Billions in student debt forgiveness

-First gun safety bill in 30 years

-Most Climate spending in US history

-Office of gun violence prevention

-Climate Corps

-More



More progress on all the above… — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) September 23, 2023

The rest of his post is as follows:

More progress on all the above issues in three years than the past 30. This is not simply because Biden cares about young people it’s because our generation has real power. Biden knows he can’t win without the youth vote- especially young people of color. While he’s limited with a divided congress and a corrupt Supreme Court he’s managed to get more done than any president in decades with razor thin margins. It can be hard to imagine but Biden was once a young person he was elected to the senate when he was 29. He has over 50 years of experience. When voting what I want most is someone who can deliver and Biden has. This because he’s done a remarkable job integrating progressives into leadership. When we match the passion of the progressive movement with his experience it’s a recipe for success. When he was first elected I was very doubtful of how much could really happen I am happy to be proven wrong. If he was doing a bad job, as someone who does not shy away from publicly criticizing the party or president would tell you. But honestly Biden and especially his incredible staff and made it work. March for our lives and many others demanded action, protested and Biden has listened, we aren’t going away but i wanted to give credit where it is due.

Putting aside the fact that Biden has been in office longer than many of us have been alive, the list of accomplishments that Davey provides here is nightmare fuel. This writer has rarely heard anyone more excided about voting away their freedom as Hogg.

He did have a few cheerleaders in his corner.

Imagine what he can do if we take back the House. https://t.co/YJqxk17vxl — Michael Little (@Michael_Little_) September 23, 2023

Now this writer is going to have nightmares.

The bots and idiot trolls are out on this post. They don't know what they are talking about. These are the issues young people are most passionate about. Which is why the GOP is trying their best to silence their votes. Keep up the great work in amplifying Biden's successes https://t.co/2B3VIpkIXP — Melissa (@Me1rose6) September 24, 2023

Oh yes, the 'everyone who says something I don't like is a troll or bot' defense.

Maybe I m crazy because the polls say otherwise- but I think Biden is going to win in a landslide. https://t.co/iv5hktOd8k — phillystrong (@janelynne) September 24, 2023

Please bring some sanity back.

Thankfully there were many people who recognized some of the errors with Hogg's list.

This sounds like the beginnings to a dystopian novel. — Jack V Lloyd (@jackvlloyd) September 23, 2023

Thank you for compiling this. I needed a list of all of the reasons why no one should be voting for Biden. — Christopher Colin (@Christo80641490) September 23, 2023

This writer snort-laughed.

Essentially the list of 'successes' that Hogg presents here are unconstitutional, irresponsible, inflationary, and overreaching. Let's face it, unless something is done, and this writer doubts that it will be, the country will be paying for the Biden Administration's 'accomplishments' for generations to come. After all, the closest thing to immortality that currently exists is a government program.

One user provided another list.

Forgot a few

1) record debt

2) most unsecured border ever

3) record amount of fentanyl entering USA

4) Record negative number of new homebuyers

5) record number of crimes

6) record numbers of consumer debt

7) woke military

8) record levels of political corruption

8) highest… — RED, WHITE & BLUE ANGEL🇺🇸 (@IQUQWEQ) September 24, 2023

One can hope that the voters remember THAT list come next November.

***

